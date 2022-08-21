The Burma Front

August 21, 2022
The CIA’s First War on China
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Voyaging to Washington, Kuomintang (KMT) General Tai Li began promoting the notion that his forces in Burma could – with suitable US backing – return to China, wage war on the Communists and recapture the province of Hunan. Truman soon signed orders authorizing the CIA, with a budget of $300 million, to undertake covert actions […]
