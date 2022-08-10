No Time for Polite Conversation

Furthermore, they were caused by the reckless damage that decades of strip mining by the coal industry has wrought on the region. This is an industry that has waged literal war on the land and people of Appalachia. The brutal process of clearing, literally exploding the tops off mountains, digging up the coal, dumping of waste and processing the coal and dumping more waste has devastated the region. Hundreds of mountains have been blasted and stripped away. Over 2,000 miles of rivers and streams buried and the industry has left pollution throughout the Appalachian Mountains.

To put it simply, the extreme floods aren’t natural cycles and the damage was exacerbated by decades of ruin on the land and people. As the climate crisis gets worse, the industry’s harm leaves little in the way of a natural defense to flooding.

As Alex Gibson with AppalShop said “Folks have been crushed by the weight of coal companies leaving behind nothing except coal runoff ponds that flood like they did this week and the remains of logging that blew through houses and created a perfect storm of water and timber that even the strongest house couldn’t withstand.

In eastern Kentucky, Appalachian mutual aid groups sprung into action. Coordinating on social media, groups like EKY Mutual Aid and Queer Kentucky have began promoting donation sites, gathering, and transporting supplies into flooded areas, supporting relief centers and more.

While states like Kentucky and West Virginia rank last in terms of funding and resources for emergency preparedness, mutual aid -the voluntary exchanges of services and goods- has a long history in Appalachia. Historically, unions, churches and small town communities have provided for each other when the government and corporations didn’t care to show up.

Mutual aid runs deep in Appalachia. The same groups providing support have been fighting the coal industry in various way for a long time. As I’ve written about before, the Appalachian anti-strip mining movement to emerge out of the 1960s was a vibrant grassroots movement rooted in community resistance and mutual aid. It used tactics like civil disobedience, sabotage and armed defense of property to fight coal operators. But also was part of a strong community that shared, food, housing, aid and comfort to those engaged in the struggle.

Moving west to California, with an epic drought and the state declaring a water emergency, we’re now seeing another searing wildfire season. The McKinney Fire -the worst so far this year- in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou Country, CA has ravaged over 55,000 acres. It has claimed four lives, put 3,000 people under order of evacuation and burned over a hundred structures in the town of Yreka. Even worse, it has created a pyrocumulonimbus cloud that went up 39,000 feet into the sky. This cloud has created its own weather, and the effect is causing thunderstorms which are now starting their own fires.

In Europe, the climate crisis is leading to more severe heatwaves, drought and wildfires. The heat was so intense in London that the runway at Heathrow literally melted preventing air traffic from landing. Wildfires have broken out again in Slovenia, Greece, Spain and Italy, and Spain, Portugal and France being in listed in “extreme fire danger” by the European Forest Fire Information System.

False Solutions

On the false solutions front, the Democrats and the media have been celebrating the deal struck between West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and the Democratic leadership for climate, health and tax legislation. After months of closed door negotiations, Manchin, and now Arizona centrist Kyrsten Sinema, have signed off on the “Inflation Reduction Act.

Despite being called a “climate bill,” this legislation does a whole lot for the fossil fuel industry. With it, the federal government will be auctioning off MORE federal land and waters for oil drilling. It would require the Interior Department to hold lease sales for oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Mexico and the Cook Inlet in Alaska. It also requires the department to continue to hold auctions for fossil fuel leases if it plans to approve new wind or solar projects on federal lands. It also expands tax credits for carbon capture technology, a false solution that allows coal or gas-burning power plants to keep operating with lower emissions.

Manchin also secured an agreement from Democratic leaders to vote on a separate measure to speed up the process of issuing permits for energy infrastructure, potentially smoothing the way for projects like the Mountain Valley pipeline in West Virginia.

This bill is full of corporate handouts for the oil, gas and coal sectors. The Democrats cheer the passage of climate legislation, but continue to harm the climate, communities, and wild places with vulgar compromise. Indeed, the never-ending culture of compromise in Washington is the ultimate false solution.

Finally, their response to criticism and protest are calls for civility while increasing police budgets to make sure no one holds them accountable.

It’s Now or Never, Let’s Go Hard Scrabble

Despite, the epic compromise in Washington D.C. selling out our future, people are fighting back. Whether it be in back country campaigns against pipelines or the destruction of forests; or naming and shaming Wall Street executives and Democratic politicians for their long-standing relationships with oil, gas and coal, people continue to rise to the occasion.

In his excellent history of radical environmentalism, The Ecocentrists, historian Keith Makoto Woodhouse offers a history of radical environmentalists who waged hardscrabble campaigns in the late twentieth century. He starts with the first director of the Sierra Club and founder of Friends of the Earth — David Brower

Over 50 years ago, Brower fought dams, deforestation on public lands and nuclear power. He spent more than half a century fighting to protect America’s wilderness areas against speculators, developers, state agencies and the federal government.

He once said ‘’I wish we didn’t have to be angry all the time, but someone has to get angry.’’

Brower channeled that anger into hard scrabble campaigns and threw polite conversation out the window. Whether it was with government bureaucrats, business or his own boards. He left the Sierra Club in 1969 in a conflict with the board over his opposition to the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant and nuclear power in general. He left Friends of the Earth in 1984 over divergent views on the strategy of Beltway lobbying held by the FOE board and his own priorities around grassroots organizing.

By the time of his death in 2000, he cost industry and government an estimated $7 billion by blocking and delaying development and construction.

With impotence and mismanagement rampant across the environmental non-profit industrial complex, the fiercer campaigns we’ve seen have been grassroots, often led by Indigenous and frontline leadership, and striking at the heart of fossil fuels, capitol and compromise politics.

Over the past few years, the direct action campaign against the Mountain Valley Pipeline has used tree-sits, blockades, finance protests, media savvy and litigation to bring construction to a standstill. We’re at the point where Manchin is negotiating deals within the “climate bill” to get it built.

In Minnesota, a fierce seven year campaign against Enbridge’s Line 3 culminated in hundreds of arrests last summer. Like all pipeline and fossil fuel infrastructure struggles, this one has played out in the courts, the regulatory agencies, politician’s offices, the governor’s mansion, Wall Street and the airwaves of local and national media. It was hard-fought in the streets and at the point of literal destruction in rural Minnesota. The state responded a military style response to surveil, harass and stop the Stop Line 3 movement.

Now in Atlanta, a new campaign led by police abolitionists and radical environmentalists are fighting to stop development of the city’s urban forest for a police training center and a massive sound stage for the film industry. The campaign has used tree-sits, blockades, industrial sabotage, home demonstrations of city council members and executives connected to construction and community organizing to undermine the powers that be. Solidarity actions have sparked up across the country and more people are joining the campaign.

What is needed is to build power. Direct action and organizing build power. Like we’ve seen in these campaigns, when street movements and hard scrabble have momentum and power, political leaders tend to pay attention, not vice versa. Otherwise, we’re caught in this cycle of compromise and polite conversation.