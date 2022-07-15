Home
July 15, 2022
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
July 15, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
The Worst is Yet to Come: When the Center Does Not Hold
Anthony DiMaggio - Paul Street
Highland Park, Buffalo, and Fascism Denial in U.S. Media Culture
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Screams of the Children Have Been Edited Out
Melvin Goodman
The “New” Middle East Resembles The Old Middle East
Evan Jones
The European Union: Myth and Reality
Eve Ottenberg
Monkeypox and Bio-Engineered Plagues
Ramzy Baroud
Worsening Chaos: Israel’s Political Instability is Now the Norm
Robert Hunziker
Will Egypt Drain the World’s Second Largest Wetlands?
Roger Harris
The Pink Tide Surges in Latin America
Howie Hawkins
The Democrats’ Third-Party Massacres
Victor M. Quintana
Riflelandia: On the Massacre in Uvalde, Texas
Eric Mann
Putin and Biden: Free Brittney Griner Now!
John Laforge
“No One Is Paying Attention to Your Protests”
Tom Clifford
The Real Shinzo Abe: He Was No Peacemaker
Mitchell Zimmerman
How to Prevent an American Theocracy
Binoy Kampmark
Vicarious Zeal: Fighting to the Last Ukrainian
Mel Gurtov
Water, Water, No Longer Everywhere
Graham Peebles
Drought in the Horn of Africa: Worst in 40 Years
David Yearsley
The Comic’s Kosky
Nick Licata
Will Abortion Bans Overtake Inflation as the Key Issue in the Midterms?
Luke Beirne
Canons of the Cold War: The Weaponization of Literature
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Victims of Yalta in Today’s Ukraine
Norman Solomon
Why Grassroots Democrats Have Turned Against Biden
Ron Jacobs
Sins of the Father
Nolan Higdon – Mickey Huff
Did Dobbs Help the Left Rediscover How Political Change is Made?
Don Gardner
Homelessness is a Policy Choice and We Can Choose Differently
Murad Qureshi
$2 Trillion for War Versus $100 Billion to Save the Planet
Christopher Brauchli
The Death Penalty is Back With a Vengeance
Brad Wolf
How To Get the War Out of America
Richard C. Gross
Trial by Committee
Nicky Reid
Pennsylvania is Being Poached by Populist Frauds
Bob Topper
Supreme Court Denies Religious Freedom
Howard Lisnoff
Suppose They Gave a War
Chad Hanson
Fire, Logging and Giant Sequoias
Lizzy Pennock
Wolves are Under Attack in Montana—Again
Rebekah Entralgo
NJ Activists are Fed Up With Corporations Pocketing Subsidies Without Creating Local Jobs
ANIS SHIVANI
Literary Depictions of the Suburban Nightmare
July 14, 2022
Charles Pierson
Data Surveillance After Dobbs
Binoy Kampmark
Barely Legal: the Global Uber Enterprise
Andrew Bacevich
Imperial Detritus: After the American Century
Bernie Sanders
The Great Microchip Corporate Giveaway
Sam Carliner
Biden’s Middle East Trip Shows His Disregard For Journalists
Victor Grossman
The War, Germany and the Left
Jeffrey Fields
Realpolitik Biden-Style: the Undoing of Saudi Arabia as Pariah State
Melinda Burrell
21st Century Citizenship: Four Civic Skills We Need to Keep our Democracy
