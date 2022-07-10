How Boris Johnson Became a Footnote

July 10, 2022
Why the Brutal Tory Beat Will Roll On
by Chris Floyd
Boris Johnson, stuck on a zip line, during the 20212 London Olympics. Source: ITV.com.
Johnson treated public office like one big joke, and was content to have himself portrayed the same way in the media: as a shambling, scruffy-haired scallywag, a buffoonish bumbler always ready with a jolly jape and a sheepish shrug when he was caught out in a bit of mischief. This carried him far in a system happy to hide its rapacious corruption behind his resounding noise.
