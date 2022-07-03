Home
July 3, 2022
Nothing Left to Drag Home
by
stclair
Bill Wolfe writes about politics and the environment at
Wolfenotes
.
Weekend Edition
July 01, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Illegitimate and Lethal
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Whatd’Ya Expect Us to Do About It?
Joseph Grosso
In Deep Water: Shipping in the Global Economy
Eve Ottenberg
Abolish the CIA
Stephen F. Eisenman
“A Fancy Piece of Homicide” at the U.S. Supreme Court
Robert Hunziker
US Marine Press Takes on Hothouse Earth
Vijay Prashad
The United States Extends Its Military Reach Into Zambia
Eric Draitser
The Russia-Ukraine Battle Over Black Sea
Ramzy Baroud
Palestinians ‘Are Not Animals in a Zoo’
Kathy Deacon
Electromagnetic Fields Forever
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Expand NATO, Disband It
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: the De-Nazification of Stalingrad
Robert Koehler
Choice Without Shackles
Susan Block
Forced Breeding: Abortion Rights & Judicial Wrongs
Kim C. Domenico
The Antithesis of the Great Replacement Theory Isn’t Liberalism; It’s Immanence
Ron Jacobs
So This is the Freedom We Kill Other People For?
Martha Burk
Most Americans Support Abortion Rights, Do Your Leaders?
Elliott Negin
How ALEC Turns Disinformation Into Law
Mitchell Zimmerman
Now There’s a Smoking Gun to Indict Trump
Farrah Hassen
Reform the Supreme Court
Sulma Arias
To Defend Our Rights, Defend Our Democracy
Anthony Pahnke
Uncertainty and Hope Set the Stage for Colombia’s Future Leftist Government
Dave Lindorff
What Would a Real Opposition Party of the People Do?
Andrew Stewart
The Coming End of Contraception
Eamon Martin
‘Self-Actualization’ in a World of Exploitation
Nicky Reid
Rainbow Flags Among the Ruins: Queerness in an Age of Collapse
Richard C. Gross
The Very Unstable Genius
Pierre M. Atlas
The Myths of American Gun Culture
Bob Lord
It’s Time to End the Capital Gains Rate Giveaway
Andrea Mazzarino
America’s Anger Problem
Christopher Brauchli
Time to Make Pregnancy a Thing of the Past?
Loretta J. Ross
We Need Racial Solidarity to Restore Abortion Rights
Malik Diamond
Apocalyptic Reflections of a Reluctant Road Warrior
Stephen Martin
Simulacra in the Growing Armory of Thanatos
June 30, 2022
James Bovard
The Justice Department Pressured USA Today to Stop Publishing Me
Victor Gregor Limon – Seiji Yamada
RIMPAC Naval Exercises, the Philippines and War on China
Sonali Kolhatkar
Colombia, Once a Pro-U.S. Conservative Bastion, Turns Left
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Holy Alito!
David Rosen
The Seven Deadly Sins: Alive & Well in the U.S. of A
David Schultz
The Supreme Court and the Abuse of History: Rights Will Always Lose
Nolan Higdon – Mickey Huff
Defund the Democratic Party: More Republicans in Office will Not Save Abortion Rights, but History has Shown, Neither Will More Democrats
Mel Gurtov
Europe’s Uneasy Unity on the War in Ukraine
Serge Halimi
Angry Macron Under Pressure
Binoy Kampmark
The First Attack on the Independents: Albanese Hobbles the Crossbench
Thomas Knapp
Who’s Murdering Immigrants? It’s No Mystery
