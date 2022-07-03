Climate Nemesis

July 3, 2022
Hurtling Toward an Unlivable World
by Evaggelos Vallianatos
Starving polar bear on ice melting from climate change. Wikipedia.
Why is it that the US government and Americans tolerate an increasing danger to their lives and the health of the natural world from the burning of petroleum, natural gas, and coal? The science is straightforward. The burning of fossil fuels is increasing the temperature of the planet. So, the solution is obvious. Stop burning fossil fuels. And yet the entire economy and society are hooked on burning the very substances that are causing local and global harm.
Evaggelos Vallianatos is a historian and environmental strategist, who worked at the US Environmental Protection Agency for 25 years. He is the author of 6 books, including Poison Spring with Mckay Jenkings.
