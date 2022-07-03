July 3, 2022

Exploring Reflections of Modern Capitalism within Science Fiction

A Bleak Future

by Marvin Palencia

The exploration of humanity and technology inherent to Science Fiction allows writers within the genre to create realities that reflect our own. The alternate realities allow readers to experience the horrors of modern capitalism from an alternate perspective. In creating distance between the problem and the reader, Science Fiction becomes a vehicle to enlighten readers about issues pertaining to their reality. The horrors and atrocities that are committed by players of the system are exaggerated to highlight the problems within modern society. Therefore, Science Fiction, across mediums and subgenres, offers strategies to highlight the exploitation of workers and consumers. Snow Crash (1992) and the videogame series Fallout both provide realities that allow readers and players to explore futures affected by capitalism and its horrific practices. In presenting exaggerated versions of our reality, authors are using the various devices and strategies allotted to them by Science Fiction. Also, in showcasing different medium, novel and videogame, one can see how authors across mediums translate said devices of Science Fiction to fit within their narrative.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
If you are logged in but can't read CP+ articles, check the status of your access here
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]