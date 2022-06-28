Polio’s Return to London

by

I was jolted by the news that the poliovirus had been detected in sewage samples in London because I caught polio in one of the last polio epidemics in Europe, which took place in Cork in Ireland in 1956. For myself and others of my generation, the risk posed by polio carries an extra charge of fear because it primarily harmed young children and could inflict devastating injuries on them. Its symbol was not the coffin, as with the Covid-19 epidemic, but the wheelchair, callipers and the iron lung.

The UK Health Security Agency says that the poliovirus was probably brought to London by somebody who had recently been vaccinated overseas with the live virus. Polio was once close to eradication, but vaccination campaigns in countries like Nigeria and Pakistan were hampered by fear that they were a bid by the CIA to sterilise Muslim men.

This conspiracy theory was given a boost when the CIA used a vaccination campaign in Pakistan – against hepatitis rather than polio, so far as I recall – as a way of getting the DNA of local children to see if any of them had the same DNA as Osama bin Laden. This would be evidence that he was hiding in the locality.

Needless to say, this bizarre scheme failed to locate bin Laden, but it did sabotage the polio eradication campaign in Pakistan by persuading many Muslims that some sort of Western plot was in the works.

I did not think much about the epidemic in Ireland for many years, though it had terrified people there at the time far more than the Covid-19 epidemic ever did. Once mass vaccination came to Europe in the late 1950s, the terror subsided and soon even the memory of the epidemic began to ebb, though this was not instantaneous. A Red Cross ambulance driver told me that, on seeing her vehicle in their streets, people in Cork would fall on their knees and pray, saying, “The polio is back! The polio is back!”

I wrote a book about the epidemic and my experiences called The Broken Boy, published in 2005, which has just been reissued. It is good that I wrote it when I did because I could still interview some of the surviving doctors and nurses who had treated me and others half a century earlier. There are still plenty of victims around because they were so young when they caught the disease.

