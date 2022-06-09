This time Eric welcomes back economic analyst and journalist Doug Henwood to discuss the economic situation in the US and globally. Doug provides his analysis of the causes and implications of the current rise in inflation, and how much of the Left has failed to properly analyze the situation. Eric and Doug also discuss issues ranging from “de-dollarization” and the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine to the political fallout for Democrats in coming elections and more. Don’t miss this week’s CounterPunch Radio.