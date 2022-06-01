Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
June 1, 2022
The Story Of Sly and the Family Stone
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
James Cromwell Vs. Starbucks
Modern America’s Murderous Apotheosis at Uvalde
Animal Factory
America’s Role in the Syrian Civil War
Remembering the Palomares Disaster
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
June 01, 2022
Cindy Folkers – Ian Fairlie
After the Meltdown: the Health Risks of Nuclear Reactors in War Zones
W. T. Whitney
A New Colombia? Petro Wins First-Round Victory in Presidential Vote
Lawrence Davidson
Going Backwards
Patrick Cockburn
Old Men Talking Sense on Ukraine
Thomas Knapp
Marijuana: John Carney and Delaware’s Law Enforcement Lobby versus “The Children”
Robert Hunziker
A Letter from India
Binoy Kampmark
Reactionary Succession: Peter Dutton, Australia’s New Opposition Leader
David Swanson
Turn Out for the Poor People’s Campaign, Regardless of Its Shortcomings
Erik Bleich – A. Maurits van der Veen
How Muslim are Portrayed Negatively in the Media
Monika Zgustova
The Ukrainian Childhood of Writer Irène Némirovsky
Michael Karadjis
Putin’s Conquest of Southeast Ukraine: Vexed Questions of ‘Negotiations’, Gotcha Moments and Real Imperial Interests
Kavaljit Singh
The What, Where, How and Why of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
George Ochenski
Public Lands: More Use Doesn’t Mean More Conservation
Fouad Mami
The Chimeras of French Naval Power
May 31, 2022
Henry Giroux
Targeting Children: Killing Fields in the Age of Mass Shootings
Patrick Mazza
Coming to Terms With Our Grief for the World
Patrick Cockburn
The Travails of Boris Johnson
Dean Baker
Getting Rents Down, Converting Vacant Office Space to Residential
Sam Pizzigati
The Case for Taxing the Rich Gets an Unexpected Boost
Binoy Kampmark
George W. Bush, Freudian Confessions and Foiled Assassinations
Jacob G. Hornberger
Restore Our Republic
Ralph Nader
Is Corporate Criminal Law Heading for Extinction?
Javier Perea – Camila Plá
The Search for Central America’s Missing Persons Goes International
Arnold Oliver
The War in Ukraine: A National Debate is Needed
Sonali Kolhatkar
Global Elites in Davos Pretend to Care About Inequality
Monika McDermott – David Jones
Why Gun Control Laws Don’t Pass Congress, Despite Majority Public Support and Repeated Outrage Over Mass Shootings
Ellen Taylor
Haying on Saturday
May 30, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Violence in America: It’s Not Just About Guns
Peter Bach
In Order to Change the Past, Remember the Future Now
Samuel Freeman
Memories of a Sai Gon Orphanage
Steve Early
Memorial Day Salute to a Repentant Ex-Marine
Marc Levy
The Things They Didn’t Carry
David Schultz
The Second Amendment is No Bar to Gun Regulation
Kari Dalane
Students are Often Segregated Within the Same Schools
James C. Nelson
Suppress? Subvert? Or Both!
Jen Moore
How Mining Companies Have Exploited the Pandemic to Push New Mines on Vulnerable Communities
Robert Koehler
Beyond Gun Control, We Need Hatred Control
Ed Rampell
Anti-Abortions Fanatics’ Real Enemy is Sex
John Kendall Hawkins
Un-Amending the Deuce Our Forefathers Dropped
Dean Baker
CBO Joins Team Transitory
Urariano Mota
Lula Among the People
Ed Sanders
Thermobaric Weapons
Weekend Edition
May 27, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The End of the Innocents
Vijay Prashad
The Rise of NATO in Africa
Melvin Goodman
The Danger of Worsening Relations With Both Russia and China