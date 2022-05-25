The Colstrip Calamity: They Got the Gold, We Got the Shaft

And so it was Colstrip Units 1 and 2 were built, followed by Units 3 and 4. Enormous amounts of coal were mined and burned, emitting massive amounts of pollution — and not just global warming gasses causing our climate catastrophe, but mercury and a host of other toxic metals carried away on the wind from the tall stacks that eventually fall to earth, just like the downwind pollution from the Anaconda smelter.

Throughout the round-the-clock operations the highly toxic coal ash had to go somewhere — and that somewhere was a series of huge ponds that, we were assured, wouldn’t leak.

It’s black humor to recall what suckers Montana’s regulators were to ever have believed that — but then again, when you consider how many Superfund sites we have in Montana, including the nation’s largest, it’s fair to say our “regulatory” agencies have been fooled time and time again — and failed to keep Montanans safe or uphold our constitution’s guarantee of a “clean and healthful environment.”