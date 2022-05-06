Home
May 6, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
The Bias in the Ukraine War Coverage
What About History?
The Origins of America’s Vicious War on Its Own Kids
The Industrial Workers of the World Ride Again
Travels With Charley at Age 60
Weekend Edition
May 06, 2022
Friday - Sunday
JoAnn Wypijewski
The Long Hand of Slave Breeding, Redux
Richard Falk
Toward a Peoples Ukraine Wars Tribunal
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Playing for Keeps
Paul Street
No Proxy War: Stop the Dying
Eve Ottenberg
Tired of Being Worked to Death, Labor Strikes Back
Daniel Falcone
Karl Marx: Student and Teacher of Technology
Ramzy Baroud
By Redefining UNRWA, Washington Destroys the Foundation for a Just Peace in Palestine
David Schultz
Dobbs, Roe, and the Myth of Supreme Court as a Defender of Individual Rights
Kenn Orphan
Fascism is Intentional
Matthew Stevenson
Jefferson and the University
Ron Jacobs
Winston Churchill’s Rap Sheet: A Record of Empire
John Feffer
North Korea’s Real Threat: Radical Isolation
Michael Welton
Taking Aim at Putin: Stephen Cohen Contests the Myths
Todd Miller
The Border-Industrial Complex in the Biden Era: Robotic Dogs and Autonomous Surveillance Towers Are the New Wall
Anne Petermann
More Business as Usual: Biden’s Old-Growth Forest Plan
Olivia Alperstein
Nothing is More Personal Than the Right to Control Your Own Body
Boaventura de Sousa Santos
Why Won’t Europe Call for an End to This War?
David Yearsley
Handel on Fire
Sarah Gertler
Jewish People Should Stand Up Against Violent Injustices in Our Name
Thomas Knapp
“Democracy” Doesn’t Work as an Argument Against Overturning Roe v. Wade
Daniel Warner
Is Ukraine a War Crime or Business as Usual?
Mark Muhich
Nuclear Threats Like We Have Never Seen
Monica Grover
For Second-Generation Immigrants, the American Dream Can be a Nightmare
Mike Ferner
Our Deeply Subconscious Magical Thinking
Binoy Kampmark
Leaking for Roe v Wade
James C. Nelson
The Supreme Court Spoiler Alert
Sa’iyda Shabazz
With the Stroke of a Pen, Biden Could Set Millions of Americans Free
Paul B. Stephan
Biden’s Plan to Sell Off Seized Russian Assets Violates the Constitution and International Law
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
The Hegelian Dialectic is a Mental Trap That Only Leads to Self-annihilation
Shea Leibow
General Dynamics Shuts Out Critics
Jacob G. Hornberger
Why the US War on Cuba?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Why Are Americans So Uncomfortable With the Greeks?
Robert Koehler
A Promise to Our Kids: We Won’t Kill You
John Kendall Hawkins
Q and A with Carey Gillam of The New Lede
Moshe Adler
Tucker or Biden is Not a Real Choice
Nicky Reid
For the Love of Olof Palme, Don’t Let Swedish Neutrality Die in Vain
Monika Zgustova
Putin’s Expansionist Dream
Stephen Martin
Torturing Nature
May 05, 2022
Michael Welton
Taking Aim at Ukraine: How John Mearsheimer and Stephen Cohen Challenged the Dominant Narrative
Stephen Corry
Ngorongoro Nazi
Paul Street
This is Happening Here and Now: Fight Back
Ramzy Baroud
Cost of the Ukraine War Felt in Africa, Global South
Jesse Jackson
Women Set to Experience a Degree of Dred Scott
Nontobeko Hlela
Why Nonalignment Is an Urgent Imperative for the Global South
Rajan Menon
Why the War in Ukraine is a Disaster for the Poor of This Planet