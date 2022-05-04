This time Eric chats with historian and author Doug Greene about his brand new book “A Failure of Vision: Michael Harrington and the Limits of Democratic Socialism.” Doug explains who Michael Harrington was, the role he played on the socialist left in the 60’s and beyond, and the Democratic Socialists of America, the organization he founded. Eric and Doug discuss the nature of democratic socialism and the historical conditions in the US that led to its prominence on the Left. This critical look at Harrington, DSA, and democratic socialism is essential reading for any socialist trying to make sense of the Left in the US today. Don’t miss this fascinating conversation on CounterPunch Radio!