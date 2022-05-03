Home
May 3, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
May 03, 2022
Richard Heinberg
Can We Abandon Pollutive Fossil Fuels and Avoid an Energy Crisis?
Ron Jacobs
We Need an International Antiwar Movement, Not a Cheerleading Squad for the Arms Industry
Eric Draitser
Russia-Israel Ties
Robert Hunziker
Adapting to Drought
Sam Pizzigati
Bulldozing Away the Right to Tax the Rich
Patrick Mazza
Rebuilding From the Region Up
Binoy Kampmark
Australia’s Pacific Neglect: Distractions from Climate Change Security
Rick Baum
The Pandemic Ushers in Huge Gains in the Ivy League Endowments
Bethany Cotton
The Giant Loop Hole in Biden’s Old-Growth Forest Executive Order
Jacob G. Hornberger
Is Ukraine a US Proxy War Against Russia?
Melvin Goodman
New York Times’ Hall of Shame: Ross Douthat Rivals Duranty and Miller
Dave Lindorff
War Secretary Austin Wants a Long War in Ukraine, Not a Quick Peace
Mel Gurtov
The Coming Old New Order
Howard Lisnoff
War: The Hideous Constant
Loren Henderson
The Struggles of Black Mothers During the Pandemic
George Wuerthner
Alaska’s Izembek Refuge and Wilderness Threatened by Road
May 02, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s Napoleonic Posturing will be Exposed by Battlefield Reality
Sharmila Joshi
Hard Work and Dying Dreams on Planet Plastic
Sonali Kolhatkar
How Young Workers Are Unionizing Starbucks
Dean Baker
The Surge in Imports and the Drop in GDP: Offloading the Ships Lined Up Offshore
Maria Paez Victor
Lessons from Venezuela
Michael Welton
Alternative Vision of a New Global Order
Barbara G. Ellis
Activists Wonder: Will Hillary Replace Biden to Face Trump in 2024?
Cesar Chelala
Legal Consequences of Russia’s War of Aggression
Ralph Nader
Against the Trumpian GOP Onslaught – The Dems are Like Deer in the Headlights
John V. Walsh
On Ukraine, the World Majority Sides With Russia Over U.S.
Anoa J. Changa
Muslims and the War on Terror: More Than Twenty Years of “Othering”
Kent Shifferd
No More Earth Days!
Rebekah Entralgo
Pressure Mounts on Biden to Take Action on Student Loan Debt
Amy E. Gadsen
Will China’s “Zero COVID” Policy Become a Big Liability for Xi?
Ed Sanders
Medicare-for-All Day: a Glyph
Weekend Edition
May 01, 2022
Friday - Sunday
A. J. Withers – Doug Johnson Hatlem
“War” Preparations: the City of Toronto’s Approach to Homelessness
Weekend Edition
April 29, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
The Second Level Geopolitical War in Ukraine Takes Over
Peter Linebaugh
Manoomin May Day
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Was That Some Kind of Joke?
Richard Rubenstein
The New Turn in Ukraine: Putin’s War Becomes Biden’s War
Richard D. Wolff
The Different Ways That the U.S. and Chinese Governments Use Their Power to Regulate Capitalism
Sam Husseini
Albright’s Funeral: The Sword and the Cross Come Together
Paul Street
Why Trump Runs Free
Jonah Raskin
Revolution in a Courtroom: the Murder Trial of Huey Newton
Bruce E. Levine
Do You Still Believe in the “Chemical Imbalance Theory of Mental Illness”?
Robert Hunziker
Japan’s Toxic Dumping Faces Growing Protests
L. Michael Hager
Let’s Avoid a WW III
John Laforge
Reducing Tensions, Building Trust, De-escalating
Eve Ottenberg
Radical Left-Wing Science Fiction