April 10, 2022

What Really Cost Donald Trump the 2020 Election

by STEVE O’KEEFE

David N. Bossie, the Citizen in Citizens United, the 2010 Supreme Court case that opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate cash in American elections, the author of take-down books against the Clintons and puff-books for Donald Trump, whose 2016 presidential campaign siphoned plenty of unlimited corporate cash – that David Bossie – has released a new movie called Rigged complaining about unlimited corporate cash in the 2020 election.

Rigged makes a case that the 2016 election was stolen by Mark Zuckerburg and other corporate donors who ran successful get-out-the-vote drives to ensure all Americans would be able to exercise the franchise. In hindsight, Bossie, Trump, Steve Bannon and Ted Cruz don't like that and think "it shouldn't be allowed," to quote Donald Trump being interviewed by Bossie in the film.

To read this article, log in here or subscribe here.
In order to read CP+ articles, your web browser must be set to accept cookies.

STEVE O’KEEFE is the author of several books, most recently Set the Page on Fire: Secrets of Successful Writers, from New World Library, based on over 250 interviews. He is the former editorial director for Loompanics Unlimited.

Pressure Drops

Empire Burlesque

Hook Line and Sinker

Bottomlines

Borderzone Notes

Eurozone Notes

CounterPunch Magazine Archive

Read over 400 magazine and newsletter back issues here

Support CounterPunch

Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation and enjoy access to CP+.  Donate Now

Support our evolving Subscribe Area and enjoy access to all Subscribers content.  Subscribe