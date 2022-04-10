What Really Cost Donald Trump the 2020 Election

David N. Bossie, the Citizen in Citizens United, the 2010 Supreme Court case that opened the floodgates to unlimited corporate cash in American elections, the author of take-down books against the Clintons and puff-books for Donald Trump, whose 2016 presidential campaign siphoned plenty of unlimited corporate cash – that David Bossie – has released a new movie called Rigged complaining about unlimited corporate cash in the 2020 election.
Rigged makes a case that the 2016 election was stolen by Mark Zuckerburg and other corporate donors who ran successful get-out-the-vote drives to ensure all Americans would be able to exercise the franchise. In hindsight, Bossie, Trump, Steve Bannon and Ted Cruz don't like that and think "it shouldn't be allowed," to quote Donald Trump being interviewed by Bossie in the film.