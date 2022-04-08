Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
April 8, 2022
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Ruth First and the FBI’s Historical Role of Enforcing Inequality
Will’s Smith’s Gift to Racists
The Price America Paid for Madeleine Albright
One More Reason to Oppose Nuclear Technology
Re-Reading Theodor Adorno’s The Authoritarian Personality in an Age of Authoritarianism
Subscribe to get CP+ exclusive content
Weekend Edition
April 08, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
Why Ukraine?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: News From Never-Neverland
Tony McKenna
The Metaphysics of Memory
Stephen F. Eisenman
Wartime Dispatches
Michael Hudson
The Dollar Devours the Euro
Eric Draitser
Bucha Massacre Evidence and Russia’s Propaganda
Ramzy Baroud
Ukraine Conflict a Platform for Racism and Rewriting History
Eve Ottenberg
Plots and Counter-Plots: Western Skulduggery to Realign Central Asia
Paul Street
Abortion Rights: Beyond the Killing Confines of Liberal Mis-leadership
Matthew Stevenson
Letter From Crimea: Is the Ukraine War a Pogrom?
Todd Miller
How the U.S. Exports Its Border to Ukraine
Robert Hunziker
The Great Barrier Reef on Life Support
Ramzy Baroud
Can Israel Exist without America: Numbers Speaks of a Changing Reality
John Kendall Hawkins
The Lies, Damned Lies of War – and the Statistics to Prove It
Alfred de Zayas
Suspending Russia: a Precedent That Undermines the Credibility of the Human Rights Council
Dean Baker
Being a Bit Serious About Oil Prices
Dave Lindorff
Why Hasn’t the US Been Kicked Off of the UN Human Rights Council?
David Yearsley
Travelers, Sour and Sentimental
Jonah Raskin
The Quiet Revolution in the San Francisco Public Library
Chris Gilbert
A Milestone: Venezuela’s Communard Union Stages Its Foundational Congress
Manolo De Los Santos
‘We Will Prevail’: A Conversation With Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel
John Laforge
Get In Line: Investigate U.S. Atrocities First
Dan Hanrahan
Chronicle of a Genocide Foretold
Josephine Lee - Zishun Ning
Capital’s New Face is Intersectional
John V. Walsh
An antidote to the “Split” in the US Peace Movement: Anti-interventionism. No more US Arms to Ukraine. End the Racist Sanctions. Stop the Russia Bashing.
Melinda Burrell
Conflict Dynamics
Mel Gurtov
Big Oil’s War Bonanza
Kenn Orphan
Putin and the Church: an Unholy Alliance
Thomas Knapp
War is the Crime. Its Perpetrators Seldom Face Justice.
Binoy Kampmark
AUKUS in the Hypersonic Missile Wonderland
Marco Fernandes
Washington Watches as China and Latin America Deepen Their Ties
Ron Jacobs
Desperation, Fear, Facebook and Hope, Always Hope
Tom Clifford
Xi’s Big Year, But Not the One He Expected
Michael Welton
Habermas On Karl Barth And Other Heavy-Hitting Theologians
Maximilian Werner
Ground Zero: Critical Social Justice and Its Discontents
Ani Kokobobo
Reading Tolstoy and Dostoevsky During the War in Ukraine
Josh Klemm – Eugene Simonov
10 Reasons Why Hydropower Dams Are a False Climate Solution
Seth Sandronsky
Sacramento Shooting Aftermath: Interviewing a Community Advocate
Sen. Bernard Sanders
Time for a “Strategic Pause” on Corporate Welfare to Profitable Companies
Richard C. Gross
The Rogue Party and Carnage
April 07, 2022
Vijay Prashad
Will Japan and Russia Tensions Over Contested Pacific Islands Spill Over Into War?
Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin
Not So Black and White: Belfast in the 1960s
Ramzy Baroud
From Korea to Libya: On the Future of Ukraine and NATO’s Neverending Wars
Jason Reed
Cash Bail For Non-Violent Offenders Is Costly, Harmful And Unconstitutional
John W. Whitehead
A Vicious Cycle in Blue: Police Violence Kills Three People a Day