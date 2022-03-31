Home
March 31, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
March 31, 2022
Dean Wareham
Eleanor Marx: The Last Word
Charles Pierson
Biden Promised to Stop Supporting Saudi Aggression in Yemen. He Lied.
John Feffer
China’s Evolving Energy Policies in Africa
Nicolas J S Davies
The MADness of the Resurgent U.S. Cold War on Russia
Peter Bolton
Putin’s No Saint, But He Didn’t Emerge Out of a Clear Blue Sky. Rather, His Rise Took Place in a Context Engineered by the West
Dean Baker
Recession Fears: Real and Imagined
Binoy Kampmark
Backyard Jitters: Australia, China’s Military and the Solomon Islands
Andrea Mazzarino
The Costs of (Another) War, When We Could Be Fighting Climate Change
Mark Muhich
Is the Nuclear Taboo Stronger Than Ever?
Bill Gibsons
The Upcoming IPCC Report on Mitigation and Reality
Wim Laven
McCarthyism v2.0
Kary Love
A Modest Proposal for Peace in Ukraine
Donatella Zona
Why Arctic Greening Won’t Save the Climate
Thomas Knapp
Family Matters Frustrate Attempts to Enforce Political Ethics
John Kendall Hawkins
Did Biden Eff It Up?
Chris Smith
New Mexico Teeters on Edge of a New Era of CoExistence: Trapping Ban on Public Lands Goes into Effect April 1
March 30, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Vladimir Putin Made a Terrible Mistake, and His Concessions on Ukraine are a Sign of His Weakened Position
Richard Falk
Make Peace, Not War, in Ukraine
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Photo-Op Response to the Ukraine Crisis
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Money Trail to the Ginni Thomas Emails to Overturn Biden’s Election Leads to Charles Koch
Ron Jacobs
Why Spill Any Blood?
George Ochenski
The Death Spiral of Globalization
Paul Edwards
America’s No-Fly Zone
Oscar Zambrano
Gunmen Kill 19 at Mexican Cockfighting Party
John Feffer
South Korea’s New Foreign Policy of One Yes and Two Nos
David Rosen
AT&T Fumbles: the Tyranny of Big Telecom
Richard C. Gross
The Venomous Trial of Judge Jackson
Jon Abbink
US Congress and the Armed Conflict in Ethiopia
J. Eugene Clay
Two Orthodox Christian Countries at War: A Brief History of the Orthodox Church
Jeffrey St. Clair
Barry Rosenberg: a Fearless Force for Wild Nature
March 29, 2022
Melvin Goodman
Biden Gets a Chance to Get the Refugee Issue Right
Ramzy Baroud
Time is Ticking: Israel’s Balancing Act in Ukraine is Likely to Backfire
Eric Draitser
Exposing Fake Anti-Imperialism on Ukraine
Heidi Morrison
What is “Unbelievable” Violence?
Sam Pizzigati
Who’s Enabling Putin’s Enablers?
Ralph Nader
No Corporate Law and Power Questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Victor Grossman
NATO Notes
Howard Lisnoff
Ukraine and Russia; Flags and Wars
Robert Koehler
When Jim Crow greeted black veterans
Norman Solomon
Biden’s Unhinged Call for Regime Change in Russia
Winslow Myers
Beyond Deterrence
John Feffer
The Five Plagues Testing Humanity
Thomas Knapp
Global Food Shortages: How Does Your Garden (or Pantry) Grow?
Ernest Agee
Tornadoes and Climate Change: Why Dixie is the New Tornado Alley
John Kendall Hawkins
Sonnet: I’m Maddy As Hell