March 27, 2022

One More Reason to Oppose Nuclear Technology

by Joshua Frank

Image by Michal Lis.

Recently I wrote about the faulty logic of the pro-nuke Left; those among us that support nuclear power as an answer to climate change. But, as I argued, supporting atomic technology will end up doing more harm than good. Then came Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine which has also demonstrated that the threat of nuclear war is not solely dependent on the detonation of atomic weapons, providing one more reason nuclear power should be opposed and not embraced.

As Russia’s invasion so clearly demonstrated, the threat of nuclear war is not solely dependent on the detonation of atomic weapons. Nuclear power plants, when located in contested regions or on active battlefields, also pose a grave risk. If hit by artillery or missile fire, an unforeseen tragedy could quickly unfold. One such frightful scenario nearly occurred as Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar in late February 2022. As blasts occurred around the facility, a fire erupted in a nearby building and was later extinguished. Reports claimed no radioactivity was released during the blaze, but given the nature of the conflict, no independent investigation was conducted to ensure its safety.

JOSHUA FRANK is the managing editor of CounterPunch. He is the author of the forthcoming book, Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America, published by Haymarket Books. He can be reached at joshua@counterpunch.org. You can troll him on Twitter @joshua__frank.

