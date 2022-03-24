Organizing for the Future We Need: Economic Democracy

As economists and policymakers are seeking to explain the “Great Resignation” sweeping the labor market, the traditional wage and hour issues became less important to employees than in the recent past, according to a recent report.

A big takeaway from the data is that organizing people as workers is not enough. Economic democracy in the twenty-first century cannot be achieved solely within a framework focused exclusively on worksites. Rather we must explore a more expansive definition of collective bargaining that adapts to the context of global capitalism and all its features, including addressing the material and cultural needs of the modern worker—who, shockingly, does not solely identify as a worker, but sees themselves as having a diverse array of identities.

The understanding of workers as whole people must fundamentally shift our strategies and how we think about what collective bargaining could entail. This inevitably changes the very nature of what a union contract covers, broadening what individuals can negotiate over and who they can negotiate with — from their direct “boss” to the individuals with concentrated power in their sector or community.

Our book features stories of people who are driving a new movement that uses organized bargaining power to establish true economic democracy, in the workplace and elsewhere — in our communities, our schools, our courthouses, and more. Applying the principles of collective bargaining to all these arenas will give us a voice and equal power to assert and secure our rights against the wishes of global capital to oppress and exploit us.

This is just one of the important reasons why a reimagined and reinvigorated labor movement for the twenty-first century needs to embrace the goal not just of organizing all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, and other characteristics, but of tapping the leadership skills and experience of all people as well.

Economic democracy is for everyone — not just a few.