Stopping Traffic to Fund Excluded Workers

“During the pandemic, I witnessed coworkers, family members, and friends struggle to make ends meet because they were not fortunate enough to qualify for unemployment benefits,” recounted Laborers’ Local 79 organizer Alvaro Gonzalezduring the march. “And when stimulus checks got around, they were still excluded from those packages. It seemed like there was no hope in sight. Then finally, the Excluded Workers Fund was created. But very quickly that hope went away: very few of the people I know actually got some funds, but the rest got told that there was no more money or they didn’t qualify. After being told that they were essential, they were left in the dark.”

Xichitl Gomez, a house cleaner, explained through translation that after she did not receive funds, she had no choice but to turn to food pantries — like countless other excluded workers before the fund’s creation.

The Fund Excluded Workers Coalition (FEW Coalition) formed in the wake of Covid-19 to advocate for workers who, despite providing New York with the essential labor it needed to sustain itself, were shut out from state and federal pandemic benefits. As has been well documented throughout the last two years, workers of color, women, and immigrant and undocumented workers experienced the lion’s share of economic precarity during the pandemic. These workers were more likely to serve in essential roles, earn low wages, and face high risk of viral exposure.