Putting Cows First in the Gravelly Range

Sagebrush is important for sage grouse, pronghorn and mule deer, but cows don’t eat it, so the FS wants to eliminate it.

Back in the 1980s, there was a significant conflict over livestock grazing in the Upper Ruby drainage. The controversy even made the New York Times. The district ranger and his range con did an excellent EIS on livestock grazing that found that livestock negatively impacted every single resource value, including water quality, plant communities, elk, fisheries, soils, and even the local economy because elk and fish were more important to the local economy than cows. But the District Ranger was vilified in the local community and eventually had to leave and nothing much changed on the Upper Ruby.

All this manipulation is primarily to expand livestock grazing opportunities at the expense of native species from elk to fish. Once again, the Forest Service is capitulating to local economic interests instead of managing lands for the greater public interest.