What Makes More Sense, a Minimum Income Tax or a Maximum Income?

Mitch McConnell, the GOP Senate leader, doesn’t have a problem withbillionaires. He’s spent his entire political career helping billionaires make more billions. But Mitch Connell does have a problem with one particular fabulously rich figure.

That problem just happens to be the U.S. Senate’s richest senator, Rick Scott of Florida.

Senator Scott last month released “An 11-Point Plan to Rescue America,” a manifesto that has exactly 11 points too many for Mitch McConnell. Average Americans, McConnell well understands, overwhelmingly support a higher minimum wage, Medicare coverage for vision and dental, and higher taxes on the rich, the sorts of proposals his Republican Party steadfastly opposes.

The more Republicans crow about the specific proposals they do support, McConnell fears, the more voters will start realizing that Republicans don’t support the changes that average Americans would dearly like to see. So best to keep mum on the policy front. And the politically astute McConnell has the discipline not to deviate from that no-comment line.

Earlier this year, for instance, NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell asked McConnell what the Republican agenda would be if the GOP regained control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

“That is a very good question,” McConnell replied. “And I’ll let you know when we take it back.”

But Senator Rick Scott’s “11-Point Plan” does answer that question, much to McConnell’s chagrin, and Democrats have been quick to highlight one especially heartless move that Scott’s manifesto enthusiastically endorses.

“All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount,” declares Scott. “Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

To the mega rich Scott — and his fellow Americans of ample means — this proposal no doubt seems entirely reasonable. To Americans who understand how our overall tax system works, Scott’s proposal just seems cruel.

All Americans, for starters, pay some taxes. They have “skin” in the game. They may not pay any federal income tax. But if they work, they pay federal payroll tax. If they don’t work, they still pay sales tax on goods they purchase. They face other state and local taxes as well.