February 25, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Green Energy’s Threat to the Desert West
“Put the Blood Back In”: Martín Espada on Poetry, Book Banning, and Radical Politics
The Ugly Marriage of Postmodernism and Neoliberalism
We Cannot Truly Die
The Police Killing of Amir Locke
February 24, 2022
Richard D. Wolff
The American Political Process is Disconnected From Economic Reality
John Whitbeck
The Territorial Integrity of States vs. the Self-Determination of Peoples
Dave Lindorff
Don’t Be Too Mad about MAD. Somehow, It’s Kept Us from a Nuclear War for 77 Years
Joseph J. Mangano
Nuclear Fallout and Baby Teeth: the Ongoing Relevance of a 1960s Study
Jonah Raskin
House of Pâté: Working Class Chef Revives French Cuisine
Patrick Cockburn
Why a Biden-Putin Summit is Unlikely to De-Escalate Threats of War in Ukraine
David Macaray
As We Approach Armageddon
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
Inside the Mind of a German Anti-Vaxxer
Kelly Denton-Borhaug
The Sacralization of War, American-Style
Alexandria Shaner
Riding the Blocktrain: Can Tech be Revolutionary?
Nick Licata
Should Trump-Republicans Fear Mike Pence…as a Libertarian Candidate?
Sylvia G. Dee
The Callendar Effect: How a Mild-Mannered Biker Triggered a Huge Debate Over Humans’ Role in Climate Change…in the Early 20th Century
George Wuerthner
“Conservation” Groups Cheer Recreation Over Wilderness Protection
Binoy Kampmark
Innate Warmongering: Seeing Conflict in Ukraine as Inevitable
Jack Gescheidt
At Point Reyes, Elk Have Become the Canaries in the Cattle Industry’s Dying Coal Mine
February 23, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Putin’s Advance Into Ukraine Compares with Saddam Hussein’s Invasion of Kuwait…a Disaster for Russia
Diana Block
No To Preventive Detention: From Palestine, to Guantánamo, to U.S. Jails!
Kenneth Surin
Londongrad: Putin’s Easy Access To The Tories
John V. Walsh
WWII Redux: The Endpoint of U.S. Policy, from Ukraine to Taiwan
Ramzy Baroud
Biden’s Real Challenge is Not Russia or China, but Poverty in America
Norman Solomon
Bob Dylan and the Ukraine Crisis
Thomas Knapp
Ukraine: US “Diplomacy” is the Problem. Can it Become the Solution?
Dean Baker
Ross Douthat and the Great Resignation
Neve Gordon
How the Board of Deputies of Jewish Organizations is Fighting Amnesty International’s Apartheid Report
Algernon Austin
How Far Are We from Martin Luther King’s Dream of Equal of Opportunity?
Binoy Kampmark
Paralysing Afghanistan: Washington’s Regime Change Agenda
Alexander Kurov – Marketa Wolfe
Why Insider Trading is Still a Big Problem
Howard Lisnoff
Not a Socialist in the House
Lee Camp
New Data Shows U.S. Government Has Been Bought For $14 Billion
George Ochenski
Republican Politicians in the West are Ignoring Voters’ Conservation Priorities
February 22, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
Russia-Ukraine is an Information War, So Government Intelligence Needs More Scrutiny Than Ever
Melvin Goodman
State Department Gratuitously Invokes Monroe Doctrine Against Russia
Sam Pizzigati
From the Kingpins of Private Equity, A New Dagger to Democracy
Stephen F. Eisenman
Flags on the March!
Paul Street
On “Legitimate Political Discourse”
Karen Sharpe
The Cypherpunks Mobilize to Save Julian Assange
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why the Freedom Convoy is More American Than Canadian
Ralph Nader
California Advocates Counterattack Corporate Crime and Control
Ariel Dorfman
Redefining Chile Amid Intersecting Crises
Andrew J. Wood
The Conflict is Now
Binoy Kampmark
Tapping Fortress Australia: Priti Patel’s Border Force Review
Parth M.N.
“We Could Have Really Used the Compensation:” COVID’s Second Wave in Rural India
Albert C. Lin
The Supreme Court Could Hamstring Federal Agencies’ Regulatory Power in a High-Profile Air Pollution Case
February 21, 2022
Mel Gurtov
Employing Confidence Building Measures in the Ukraine Crisis
Patrick Cockburn
The Northern Ireland Peace Agreement is Crumbling, But Boris Johnson does not Seem to Care