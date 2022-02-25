February 25, 2022

Russophobia Leads Us to Assume the Worst of Russians – and Assuming They’re Demonic Could be Dangerous

by Patrick Cockburn

Image Source: Denis-Auguste-Marie Raffet – La Caricature – Public Domain

Anti-Russian feeling has a long history and it is easy to foment Russophobia, whereby all Russian actions are prejudged as evil and any pretence to a balanced approach to a crisis in which they are involved is abandoned.

The very word “jingoism” comes from an anti-Russian song sung in British music halls during the Russo-Turkish war of 1877-78:

Patrick Cockburn is the author of War in the Age of Trump (Verso).