For New York Home Care Workers, Fair Pay Is Possible

Advocates won majority support from the State’s Assembly and Senate, some Republicans included. But Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has yet to accommodate Fair Pay for Home Care in the budget, which her team will finalize in the coming weeks. Instead, she has proposed one-time bonuses for care workers at a maximum of $3,000.

Caring Majority argues that bonuses are an insufficient fix, a “tiny bandage on a gaping wound.”

“You’re living with poverty level wages and a bonus is going to take you out of poverty? A bonus is going to attract you to this kind of work and keep you in this kind of work?” Sackman counters. Bonuses could also create benefits cliffs for their recipients, as an influx of cash can jeopardize eligibility for Section 8 housing, Medicaid, SNAP, and other forms of vital public assistance upon which a majority of the workforce relies.

The Coalition will continue to fight for fair pay over bonuses, for long-term investment over short-term infusion. But Sackman feels unprecedented momentum and opportunity. The national Build Back Better discourse has framed care work as vital infrastructure, New York has bountiful federal aid money in its coffers, and New York’s new woman Governor is eager to secure a positive legacy. “We want her to put the money where her sensibility is.”