On this 200th episode of CounterPunch Radio, Eric welcomes back to the show award-winning journalist and author Barrett Brown to discuss the roles of private intelligence firms, fascist billionaires, and careerist mainstream journalists in undermining democracy and doing the bidding of the corrupt institutions of the US State. Barrett discusses his role with Anonymous and Wikileaks, his time in prison, his release in 2016, and how the Trump-Clinton election broke the brains of so many on the left. Eric and Barrett also explore the utter bankruptcy of the corporate press and how they have played an integral role in pushing us to the brink of the fascist police state. Don’t miss CounterPunch Radio this week!