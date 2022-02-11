Four Days of Crimes in the Apartheid State

by

While the US and Europe lecture the world about morality, human rights, and freedom, and while the Arab and Muslim nations are descending into an abyss of oppression, corruption, religious and sectarian violence, and the squandering of billions of dollars on armaments that enrich American and European coffers, like an anaconda, Israel, America and Europe’s darling, is systematically and brutally carrying on with its brutal systemic, constricting, and peristaltic policies of ruining the lives of millions of Palestinians and stealing their lands.

All this while Gulf Arab Sheiks continue to supinely sleep with Israel, buying its technology to spy on their own citizens so as to oppress them, and, while the senile and corrupt Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian President-for-life, recently cleaned the shishme (shit house) on his visit to Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s house, Israel continues to execute its 79 year plan to ethnically cleanse Palestine of her indigenous population, to create an Apartheid system where Kristallnachts are a daily phenomenon orchestrated by the Israeli Army in cahoots with murderous Jewish settlers in daily orgies of targeted killings, house demolitions, land confiscations, check points, and the destruction of farm lands.

Ya Mahmoud, did you, on your way out of Benny’s house, polish his shoes and kiss his posterior to placate Anthony Blinken’s gift of paltry US dollars whose sole purpose is to maintain the status quo?

Don’t believe me?

Read the following news reports gleaned from the indefatigable Alison Weir’s If Americans Knew blog, one of the most reliable and versatile sources of news on Palestine/Israel.

The first five news reports are gleaned from the February 2/2022 to February 6/2022 postings.

The rest, published between 2/7/2022 to 2/10/2022, a mere 4 days of reporting, sheds light on the well-coordinated and extensive human rights abuses carried out by a government whose leader bragged about Killing Palestinians, and a country run by religious fanatics bent on using every means to steal Palestine, in her entirety.

Whether AIPIC (and all her siblings and offspring), bought American politicians, or Israel – like it or not, the last haven for the victims of Germany’s killing machine has become a war machine and cesspool of hatred, arrogance, and corruption with no regard for decency or respect for Palestinian lives or their olive trees, chopped to the tune of over 1 million trees since 1967.

Silly me – to think that the destruction of vegetation is ecocide on a massive scale!

For more in-depth reading, the reader is invited to log into Ms. Weir’s If Americans Knew blog. In addition to daily news reports from the cesspool known as the Middle East, videos, book reviews, maps, documents, documentaries, and so much more are available for those who wish to seek the truth. In short, If Americans Knew is a rare treasure trove for those who seek the truth.

2/2/2022: “Amnesty International joins other well-known human rights organizations in characterizing Israel’s rule over Palestinians as “apartheid” – and calls on the global community to rally for Palestinian human rights.”

2/4/2022: “The ADL has just changed its definition of racism following backlash over recent remarks by Whoopi Goldberg about racism and the Holocaust. This isn’t the first time the ADL has changed a definition for a political purpose…And it’s not the first time Whoopi has come under fire by Israel partisans – in 2012 she was attacked for a tweet about Gaza.”

2/5/2022: “Israeli forces mass arrested Bedouin Palestinians in the Naqab, killed Palestinian elders in the West Bank, destroyed homes in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem, and continued the brutal blockade on the Gaza Strip through dangerous flooding and a continuing pandemic.”

2/5/2022: “Jonathan Greenblatt insists that Israel is innocent of the crime of apartheid, and that the US should not employ supporters of Palestine in public office.”

2/6/2022: “The irony that Israel, which is a nuclear menace and major aggressor in the Middle East region, portrays itself as a victim of its neighbours [sic.] cannot be overstated. To legitimise [sic.] the state of permanent war, Israel sought early on to portray its citizens as actual or potential victims of wars and persecution inflicted by Palestinian resistance and Arab states, which in turn necessitated Israel’s use of permanent war and persecution as ‘retaliation.’”

I’ve chosen just 4 days of reporting (from 2/7/2022 to 2/10/2022,) that documents Nazi-like Israeli tactics (a mere 30 in total), many of which are carried out under the cover of darkness.

2/7/2022: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 7 Palestinians in Ramallah, Jenin, and Hebron.”

2/7/2022: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 3 Palestinians in Hebron and Bedouin Community.”

2/7/2022: “Soldiers Assault and Abduct a Palestinian in Jerusalem.”

2/7/2022: “Israeli Army Bulldozes Palestinian Lands Near Bethlehem.”

2/7/2022: “Israeli Army to Demolish Irrigation Well Near Bethlehem.”

2/8/2022: “Israeli Soldiers Who Allowed [US citizen] Omar As’ad to Die Did Not Have a moment of “Moral Failure.” Israel is lying about its soldiers’ actions that night: this wasn’t a fluke – it was Israeli standard operating procedure.”

2/8/2022: “Undercover Israeli Soldiers assassinate 3 Palestinians Near Nablus.”

2/8/2022: “Israeli Soldiers Injure Many Palestinians in Al-Khader.”

2/8/2022: “Dozens of Palestinian Commercial Facilities in Jerusalem Receive Demolition Orders from Israeli Municipality.”

2/8/2022: “Adham Jamaal Abdul-Rahim Mabrouka, 26, was assassinated by undercover Israeli soldiers in the Al-Makhfiyya neighborhood in Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. Eyewitnesses stated that an Israeli special forces.”

2/8/2022 : “On Thursday morning, a large group of illegal Israeli colonizers, accompanied by soldiers, invaded the archeological area in Sebastia Palestinian town, northwest of Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. Mohammad Azem, the mayor of Sebastia, stated that the colonizers, accompanied by several Israeli army jeeps, came in several vehicles, including buses.”

2/8/2022: “Israeli Forces Destroy Water Tower Near Nablus.”

2/8/2022: “ New research has uncovered an Israeli military operation commanded by Moshe Dayan whose goal was to forcibly remove Bedouin Palestinians from their lands. The documents reveal an orderly state expulsion plan, which continues today.” [74 years later, these racist policies are still practiced.]

2/9/2022: “Soldiers Injure Dozens of Palestinians, Abduct Child Near Nablus.”

2/9/2022: “Israeli Forces Demolish a Palestinian-owned Home in Hebron.”

2/9/2022: “Army Shoots and Injures 2 Palestinian Men in Jericho City.”

2/9/2022: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 6 Palestinians in Jerusalem and Ramallah. “On Wednesday at dawn, Israeli soldiers abducted five Palestinians in Jerusalem and one in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Media sources in Jerusalem said several army jeeps invaded the town of Hizma, northeast of occupied Jerusalem, searched homes, and abducted five Palestinians. The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Walid Khatib, Zayed Khatib, Essam.”

2/9/2022: “Israeli Colonizers Assault, Injure Elderly Palestinian Man Near Bethlehem. “A group of illegal Israeli colonizers assaulted, on Tuesday evening, an elderly Palestinian man in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, causing various wounds. Local sources said the Israeli assailants came from the illegal Abie Hanahal outpost, installed on stolen Palestinian lands, and assaulted the elderly man, Mohammad Abdul-Fattah Shalalda,”

2/9/2022: “Israeli Colonizers Uproot 60 Olive Saplings Near Salfit. “On Wednesday, illegal Israeli colonizers uprooted at least sixty Palestinian olive saplings and destroyed an agricultural shed in the ar-Ras area, west of Salfit, in the central part of the occupied West Bank. The owner of the olive orchards, Fayez Abdul-Dayem, stated that the colonizers came from a recently installed illegal colonialist outpost on stolen.”

2/10/2022: “ Israeli Soldiers Assault Many Detainees in Ofer Prison. “Israeli soldiers assaulted many Palestinian political prisoners in Ofer prison Wednesday and threatened to impose severe sanctions on them. Tha’er Shreiteh, the head of the Media Department of the Palestinian Detainees’ Committee, stated that soldiers from three Israeli special forces units invaded various sections of the prison and assaulted many detainees.”

2/10/2022: “Army Injures 7 Palestinians Near Ramallah. “On Wednesday evening, Israeli soldiers injured seven Palestinians during a procession at the northern entrance of the al-Biereh city, near Ramallah, in the central part of the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) stated that its medics treated seven Palestinians. The PRCS added that the soldiers shot one Palestinian with rubber-coated steel.”

2/10/2022: “ Israeli Colonizers Invade Archeological Area in Sebastina. On Thursday morning, a large group of illegal Israeli colonizers, accompanied by soldiers, invaded the archeological area in Sebastia Palestinian town, northwest of Nablus, in the northern part of the occupied West Bank. Mohammad Azem, the mayor of Sebastia, stated that the colonizers, accompanied by several Israeli army jeeps, came in several vehicles, including buses.”

2/10/2022: “Israeli Colonizers Uproot 110 Olive Saplings Near Salfit. On Wednesday, a group of illegal Israeli colonizers uprooted 110 Palestinian olive saplings in Bruqin town, west of Salfit, in the central West Bank. Resident Ghaleb Sheikh Omar, the orchard owner, said the colonizers uprooted 85 olive saplings in his orchard located in Khirbat Jamaluddin, northwest of Bruqin. He added that he had been working.”

2/10/2022: “ Israel Approves Plan to Connect Settlements in West Bank with West Jerusalem. Israel has approved a 1 billion shekel ($310 million USD) plan to connect the illegal settlements in occupied East Jerusalem with neighborhoods in West Jerusalem with the goal of consolidating the occupation, according to a report by Radio Bethlehem and Kol Ha’ir. The Finance Committee for Occupation Municipality has approved these plans and programs.”

2/10/2022: “ Israeli Soldiers Open Fire on Farmlands in Gaza. Israeli soldiers opened fire, shortly after midnight, into Palestinian agricultural lands in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Eyewitnesses said the soldiers fired a barrage of live fire into the farmlands near the perimeter fence, east Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.”

2/10/2022: “Israeli Soldiers Abduct 12 Palestinians, Including 2 Children in West Bank, sraeli soldiers opened fire, shortly after midnight, into Palestinian agricultural lands in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis governorates in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. Eyewitnesses said the soldiers fired a barrage of live fire into the farmlands near the perimeter fence, east Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.”

In closing, the words of the Prophet Zechariah , chapter 7, verse 9, are worth remembering: “This is what the Lord Almighty said: ‘Administer true justice; show mercy and compassion to one another. Do not oppress the widow or the fatherless, the foreigner or the poor. Do not plot evil against each other.’”

Shmeaa’ Yisrael!!!