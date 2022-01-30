On the Misuse (and Invention) of Words

It is common to hear and read “experts” say that US politics is too “polarized” between “the left,” meaning the Democrats, and the right, meaning the Republicans. According to those who worry and complain about “polarization,” US-Americans need to “come together” and “meet in the middle,” in order to “heal the divisions in the country.”
This is nonsense. There’s next-to-nothing “left” about the dismal, dollar-drenched Democratic Party of the two Joes (Biden and Manchin), Nancy “We’re Capitalist and Just the Way it Is” Pelosi and Chuck Schumer but there’s quite a bit far right about the Amerikaner Party of Trump (APoT) and January 6 – the Republifascist Party. Helping drive the whole two-party system far to the right, the lying neoliberal warmonger Democrats are in much the same corporate and imperial space that “moderate Republicans” used to occupy. With nowhere left go since the Demublican Citigroup presidencies of Clinton and Obama, the GOP crossed over into radical white nationalist and neofascist territory. It went there in a big way with Trump.