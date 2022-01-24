Home
January 24, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Vaccine Hucksterism: VAERS and the War on Medical Science
Fromm, Arendt, and Today’s Authoritarian Moment
Peter Weiss and His Pièce de Résistance
Shortage by Design: Trucking in America
Spector Calling
January 24, 2022
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Waste Risks Can be “Minimized” and Other Myths
Melvin Goodman
Goodness Gracious, David Ignatius: Why Do You Want More War?
Alfred de Zayas
NATO as Religion
Robert Hunziker
Dangerous Heat Across the Globe
Patrick Mazza
Toward a New Bill of Human Rights
Olivia Alperstein
My Disabled Life is Worthy
Ellen Taylor
PG&E’s War Against Trees
Abubakarr Jalloh
How the Pandemic’s Unequal Toll on People of Color Underlines US Health Inequities
Ralph Nader
Lost Opportunities in Joe Biden News Conference
Farrah Hassen
Gitmo’s Shameful 20th Anniversary
George Wuerthner
How Logging Contributes to Climate Change
Dean Baker
Are Used Car Prices Bankrupting Workers?
Laura Flanders
A Fascist World is Breathing
Ranen Miao – Philip Keisler
Why Student Body Leaders are Calling on Biden to Cancel Student Debt
Weekend Edition
January 21, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Unspoken Victims of COVID-19
David Masciotra
At the Bottom of the Empire: Homelessness, Housing Injustice, and Jesse Jackson’s Call to “Eradicate Poverty”
Eve Ottenberg
An Abyss of Human Wickedness, You Can’t Get Much Worse Than Threatening Nuclear War
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Is This Tomorrow or Just the End of Time?
Paul Street
This Happened Here: The Fascist Trump Presidency as Living American History
Diego von Vacano
Che’s Last Soldier: Chato Peredo’s Legacy Comes to the United States
Peter Bergel
To Nuclear-Armed States: Nice Talk, Now Walk the Walk
Vijay Prashad
Morocco Drives a War in Western Sahara for Its Phosphates
Michael Schwalbe
Who the Hell is Henry Olsen?
John V. Walsh
New York Times Equates China’s Health Care Workers to Adolph Eichmann
Jonah Raskin
Why Do Men Keep Making War? An Interview with Michael Klare
Ishmael Reed
My Top 2021 Stories
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
After a Year of Biden, Why Do We Still Have Trump’s Foreign Policy?
Graham Peebles
Johnson Does Downing Street: Booze, Lies and Playacting
Emily M. Godfrey
Yes, It’s Easier to Get Birth Control Than It Was in the 1970s, But Women Still Need Abortion Care
Lee Hall
The Year of the Tiger
Will Solomon
Anti-Vaxxers Maintain Persistent Presence in New York’s Hudson Valley
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
COVID-19 and Privatization in Germany
Walden Bello
Bin Laden and Trump: Two Bookends for America’s Imperial Decline
Ben Debney
Corporate Media Spin in Defence of Transnational Mining Operations in Ecuador
Alfred de Zayas
How to Cope With the Deep State
Martha Rosenberg
Have We Learned Nothing From the COVID-19 Pandemic? New Animal Epidemics Ignored
Dean Baker
Is the US Economy Operating Above Its Capacity?
Daniel Warner
Welcome Madam Ambassador, But Please Not the Best and Brightest 2.0
Kenn Orphan
How a Battle for a Piece of Forest in Nova Scotia Echoes the Global War for Our Biosphere
Luke Beirne
The War in Afghanistan and Canadian Media Propaganda
Winslow Myers
January 22: Nuclear Weapons Illegal One Year
Kavitha Muralidharan
In Coimbatore: Death, Disease and Divinity
Robert Koehler
A Citizen of the World (Still) Speaks
Jack Rasmus
Another Nail in the Coffin of American Democracy
John Kendall Hawkins
The French Dispatch: The Wild Writers and Their Subjects Bash