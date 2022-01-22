Home
January 22, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Shortage by Design: Trucking in America
Spector Calling
As Long as Capitalism Exists, the Threat of Fascism Exists
Onokhov of the North: Coming of Age in Chukotka
Jacqueline Keeler on Native Struggle and the Need to Rethink Everything about America
Weekend Edition
January 21, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Stephen F. Eisenman
The Unspoken Victims of COVID-19
David Masciotra
At the Bottom of the Empire: Homelessness, Housing Injustice, and Jesse Jackson’s Call to “Eradicate Poverty”
Eve Ottenberg
An Abyss of Human Wickedness, You Can’t Get Much Worse Than Threatening Nuclear War
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Is This Tomorrow or Just the End of Time?
Paul Street
This Happened Here: The Fascist Trump Presidency as Living American History
Diego von Vacano
Che’s Last Soldier: Chato Peredo’s Legacy Comes to the United States
Peter Bergel
To Nuclear-Armed States: Nice Talk, Now Walk the Walk
Vijay Prashad
Morocco Drives a War in Western Sahara for Its Phosphates
Michael Schwalbe
Who the Hell is Henry Olsen?
John V. Walsh
New York Times Equates China’s Health Care Workers to Adolph Eichmann
Jonah Raskin
Why Do Men Keep Making War? An Interview with Michael Klare
Ishmael Reed
My Top 2021 Stories
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
After a Year of Biden, Why Do We Still Have Trump’s Foreign Policy?
Graham Peebles
Johnson Does Downing Street: Booze, Lies and Playacting
Emily M. Godfrey
Yes, It’s Easier to Get Birth Control Than It Was in the 1970s, But Women Still Need Abortion Care
Lee Hall
The Year of the Tiger
Will Solomon
Anti-Vaxxers Maintain Persistent Presence in New York’s Hudson Valley
Thomas Klikauer – Meg Young
COVID-19 and Privatization in Germany
Walden Bello
Bin Laden and Trump: Two Bookends for America’s Imperial Decline
Ben Debney
Corporate Media Spin in Defence of Transnational Mining Operations in Ecuador
Alfred de Zayas
How to Cope With the Deep State
Martha Rosenberg
Have We Learned Nothing From the COVID-19 Pandemic? New Animal Epidemics Ignored
Dean Baker
Is the US Economy Operating Above Its Capacity?
Daniel Warner
Welcome Madam Ambassador, But Please Not the Best and Brightest 2.0
Kenn Orphan
How a Battle for a Piece of Forest in Nova Scotia Echoes the Global War for Our Biosphere
Luke Beirne
The War in Afghanistan and Canadian Media Propaganda
Winslow Myers
January 22: Nuclear Weapons Illegal One Year
Kavitha Muralidharan
In Coimbatore: Death, Disease and Divinity
Robert Koehler
A Citizen of the World (Still) Speaks
Jack Rasmus
Another Nail in the Coffin of American Democracy
John Kendall Hawkins
The French Dispatch: The Wild Writers and Their Subjects Bash
Christopher Brauchli
The Contemptible Justice Gorsuch
Lawrence Davidson
Russia Reacts to NATO…and History
Jessica Peirce Marc Beckoff
Would Dogs Be Better Off Without Us?
ANIS SHIVANI
Don’t Look Up: Another Look
Karen J. Greenberg
Guantánamo’s Forever Elusive Endgame
Nicky Reid
Take This Job and Shove It!: The Growing Revolt Against Work
Thomas Knapp
The Filibuster: Schumer Gets it Half Right
Melinda Burrell
Lessons from a War-torn Garden
William Astore
The Cold War Reborn and Resurgent
Steve Martinot
Is Corporate Personhood White?
Barbara G. Ellis
Stop the Elite from “Thinning the Herd”
Chuck Collins
Taxing the World’s Richest Would Raise US $2.52 Trillion a Year
Binoy Kampmark
One Drinks Party Too Many: Boris Johnson and Breaching Lockdowns
David Yearsley
Unbending Bach