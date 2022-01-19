Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
January 19, 2022
by
CounterPunch Editors
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Shortage by Design: Trucking in America
Spector Calling
As Long as Capitalism Exists, the Threat of Fascism Exists
Onokhov of the North: Coming of Age in Chukotka
Jacqueline Keeler on Native Struggle and the Need to Rethink Everything about America
January 19, 2022
H. Bruce Franklin
Ready for Another Game of Russian Roulette?
Balihar Sanghera – Elmira Satybaldieva
Rentier Capitalism and Class Warfare in Kazakhstan
Marcus Rediker – Peter Linebaugh
The Hydra of Our Day
Kenneth Surin
BoJo “Big Dog” Johnson, Distemper in the Time of Pandemic
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Peoples’ Money: Transitioning to a Steady State Economy
Chris Hedges
America’s New Class War
Dean Baker
Why Pay Less? The US Strategy for Vaccinating the World
Ramzy Baroud
In South Africa as in Palestine: Why We Must Protect the Legacy of Desmond Tutu
George Wuerthner
The Damage Done to Canyon of the Ancients National Monument by Livestock Grazing
Shane Cronin
Why the Volcanic Eruption in Tonga was so Violent
L. Ali Khan
Tracking Humans as a Migratory Species
Linda Ford
Aafia Siddiqui, Political Prisoner
Howard Lisnoff
Say It Ain’t So, Joe, Again
John Stanton
Thoughts for the End of Days: a Morning Star, Insatiability, DishBrain, Xenobots
Rebecca Johnson
Secure Our Right to Vote
January 18, 2022
Patrick Cockburn
From Aerial Strikes to Starvation, Afghanistan’s People Bear the Brunt of the West’s Failed Taliban Tactics
Melvin Goodman
Bill Clinton’s Role in the Crisis Over Ukraine
Alfred W. McCoy
Eurasia’s Ring of Fire: the Epic Struggle Over the Epicenter of U.S. Global Power
Stephen Capra
The Civil War on Yellowstone’s Wolves
Binoy Kampmark
Enduring Stain: The Guantánamo Military Prison Turns Twenty
Ron Jacobs
Where Greed is a Virtue and Poverty Your Own Damn Fault
Thomas Knapp
Vladimir Putin is Not the Neville Chamberlain the US/NATO is Looking For
Timothy Zick
Seditious Conspiracy Charge Against Oath Keepers Founder and Others in J6 Riot Faces First Amendment Hurdle
Dean Baker
Is Europe’s Inflation Joe Biden’s Fault?
Sarah Anderson – Brian Wakamo
Student Debt Cancellation is a Racial Justice Issue
Robert Koehler
Untangling Ourselves From the Dark Side
Richard C. Gross
Saving Democracy
Norman Solomon
Ominous History in Real Time: Where We Are Now in the USA
Joe Emersberger
Corresimo in Ecuador: An Interview with David Chavez
Bob Topper
The People v. Mississippi: Defending Women’s Right to Choose
Carolyn McGiffert Ekedahl
Democrats in Name Only
January 17, 2022
Vijay Prashad
Are Western Wealthy Countries Determined to Starve the People of Afghanistan?
Sam Pizzigati
College Football Coaches Making $25,000 a Day? Let’s Sideline This Lunacy!
Ed Sanders
Woodstock in 1969
Christopher Orlet
Yes, Mr. Debs, the Republican-Democratic Party is alive and well
Eric Mann
All Hail the Revolutionary King: Dr. Martin Luther King’s Challenge to the Democrats, as Biden Finally Speaks out on Voting Rights
Carol Polsgrove
Where’s the Data? The Missing Link in the U.S. Response to Covid-19
John Feffer
Protests at the Pump
John P. Ruehl
Why Xinjiang Has Been a Touchy Subject in China for Centuries
Manuel García, Jr.
Earth’s Biosphere Absorbs the Heat Equivalent of 32 Hiroshima Nuclear Explosions Every Second
Dean Baker
The Inflation Hawks on the Path to an Inflation War
Ralph Nader
Eight New Year’s Resolutions for NPR to Consider Now
B. Nimri Aziz
“Martin”: Algeria, 2008
Robert Massa
Colleges Accused of Conspiring to Make Low-Income Students Pay More
Raphael Tsavkko Garcia
Brazilian Senate Investigation into the Handling of COVID is Bad News for Bolsonaro’s Reelection Bid