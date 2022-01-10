Home
$0.00
Articles
CP+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Login
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Search
Privacy Policy
Media of the Day
☰
January 10, 2022
Vanishing Lines I Ski resort expansion is destroying our last living glaciers.
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Origin Stories
Cheney’s Inferno Comes to Capitol Hill
Mailer and Me
Red Alert: The Redhead, the Red Scare and Aaron Sorkin’s Big Lie Caught Red-handed
Settler-Colonialism in a Cross-Cultural Perspective
January 10, 2022
K.J. Noh
The U.S. Makes a Mockery of Treaties and International Law
Sam Pizzigati
Worshiping Markets, Genuflecting to Grand Fortune
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima Takes a Turn for the Worse
Ramzy Baroud
Denying the Inevitable: Why the West Refuses to Accept China’s Superpower Status
Manuel García, Jr.
Obsession: Climate Change Russian Roulette
Ralph Nader
Think Big to Overcome Losing Big to Corporatism
Greta Anderson
January 6th: From Standoff to Siege and Back Again
Patrick Mazza
From the Market Mirage to Regional Communities: the Communitarian Vision of William Appleman Williams
Michael Slager
Knowledge of Build Back Better is Power
David Swanson
The Pentagon and CIA Have Shaped Thousands of Hollywood Movies into Super Effective Propaganda
Dean Baker
Inside the December Jobs Report: Unemployment Falls to 3.9 Percent; Wage Growth Remains Strong
Mike Bader
The Fish and Wildlife Service Must Reject Gianforte’s Political Grizzly Bear Petition
Aram Goudsouzian
The Civil Rights Era on Screen: the Legacy of Sidney Poitier
Weekend Edition
January 07, 2022
Friday - Sunday
Richard Falk
January 6, a Year Later
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
GOP “Entitlement Reform”: Will Disabled Vets Become the New Welfare Queens?
Eve Ottenberg
Covid Colonizes the Future
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Emissions Impossible
James Phillips
Election Reflection: What Does the Honduran Presidential Election of November 28 Tell Us?
Paul Street
Trump is Winning the New Nightmare Years
Nick Pemberton
1/6, 9/11 and Glenn Greenwald
Robert Hunziker
When to Build Sea Walls
Christopher Orlet
Plutocrats are Working Overtime to Cancel Democracy
Binoy Kampmark
In Search of Shallow Doctrines: Joe Biden and Trumpism Shorn
Ramzy Baroud
As Israel Plots Endgame in Occupied Golan, Bennett Must Remember Lessons of the Past
Ishmael Reed
Toni Morrison, Glenn Youngkin’s Welfare Queen
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street Banks Have an Alibi for their $11.23 Trillion in Emergency Repo Loans from the Fed… It’s a Doozy
Ted Snider
Six Things the Media Won’t Tell You About Ukraine
John Feffer
The End of US?
Colin Todhunter
Living in Epoch-Defining Times: Food, Agriculture and the New World Order
John Laforge
Plans for Mass Shipments of High-Level Radioactive Waste Quietly Disclosed
Matthew Stevenson
Macedonian Ramble: Gallipoli as a Colonial Subdivision
George Wuerthner
Of Wolves, Chronic Wasting Disease and COVID
Robert Koehler
The Myth of the Good War
Andrew Stewart
Spider-Man: Doxing, Security Culture and Web-Slinging
David Swanson
There Will Be Many Acts of Kindness on the Way Down
Oscar Zambrano
The Wave of Crazy
Ron Jacobs
Some Hazy Cosmic Jive
Robin Carver
January 6 Showed Why D.C. Deserves Statehood
Tom Engelhardt
A Nation Coming Apart at the Seams
Kyle Herrig
Selling Out Democracy for Political Influence
Joel Schlosberg
A New Year One for Gotham
Jeff Mackler
To Redact the Truth or Not to Redact the Truth: Is That the Question?
Matt Sedlar – Trisha Cumbra
Disaster Victims Shouldn’t Have to Run a PR Campaign to Get Federal Aid
Veronica Frans
When Endangered Species Recover, Humans May Need to Make Room for Them
Nicky Reid
The Empire That Cried Genocide: Washington’s Exploitation of Ethnic Brutality from Rwanda to Xinjiang