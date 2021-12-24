Wisconsin Republican Vote Fraud

by

Ten members of the Republican Party in Wisconsin have been accused of voter fraud for committing an organized electoral coup in favor of Trump for the 2020 presidential race in one of the most disgusting small-minded pranks in American political history.

They should each spend time in a witness stand explaining how and why they tried to bamboozle America. Criminal charges are possible, but no charges have been filed, yet.

Throughout the history of America there have been occasions of lowly in-the-gutter personality types that cheat the American public by rigging an election, but in this particular case 10 low-lifes acted in concert to deceive America. They’re considered pillars of the Wisconsin Republican Party.

In a failed attempt of utter stupidity the ten Republicans gathered together on December 14, 2020 in a room to cast 10 fraudulent electoral votes for Donald Trump as president and actually had the gall to transmit their fraudulent documents to the President of the United States of America, the Wisconsin Secretary of State, the Archivist of the United States, the Chief Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, hoping to somehow hoodwink Congress into accepting Trump as the winner even though he lost the state.

According to a Union Milwaukee article by Bruce Murphy: “Specifically, they signed ‘a competing set of documents purporting to cast Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes for a candidate who lost Wisconsin’s statewide popular election,’ namely Donald Trump.” (Source: Bruce Murphy, 10 Republicans Accused of Voter Fraud, Urban Milwaukee, February 16, 2021)

The election fraud was committed on December 14, 2020 coincident with Governor Tony Evers (D) assembling the official, public certification with “10 duly authorized Democratic electors” to sign the official certificates casting the State of Wisconsin’s ten electoral votes for Biden, who won the popular vote in the state.

According to Murphy: “But even as this official, public certification was happening, a group of Republicans also gathered in the Capitol to commit ‘a grave and brazen offense against our democracy’; a legal complaint charges, ‘ten individuals, impersonating the legally selected and authorized Presidential Electors of the state, flouted the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box and fraudulently attempted to misappropriate Wisconsin’s participation in selecting the next President of the United States,” Ibid.

Law Forward, a legal advocacy group in Wisconsin, filed complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm (D) claiming a fraudulent attempt to misappropriate Wisconsin’s selection of the next President of the US.

Yet, justice remains elusive, according to The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC d/d December 21, 2021 one year after the illegal incident occurred, and even though, in Maddow’s words: “The Republicans did it privately and, I kid you not, they forged all the paperwork to make it seem like they were the real electors,” and following “attorney Jeffrey Mandell of the Wisconsin legal group Law Forward writing to the state election commission in Wisconsin and also to the Milwaukee County district attorney, referring those ten fake electors who forged that paperwork for potential prosecution,” according to The Rachel Maddow Show interviewee attorney Jeffery Mandell: “I have to tell you there, in fact, have been no negative consequences at all for any of those ten Republicans who signed their names to those forged documents. One of them, in fact, was appointed to serve on the state`s election commission this year.”

Law Forward claims the Group of Ten should be criminally prosecuted with charges of (1) forgery (2) falsely assuming to act as a public officer (3) conspiracy to commit criminal acts and (4) misconduct in public office because the ten “purported to be public officers.”

Nevertheless, in spite of exposure of the incident by major Wisconsin newspapers and Law Forward pursuing legal authorities, the Group of Ten has not been charged with anything, not yet.

According to Rachel Maddow, if the Group of Ten gets off scot-free, a medical metaphor best describes the consequences for all of America: “When you ignore something like that and just pretend it didn’t happen, it metastasizes!”