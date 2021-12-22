Will Barrick Gold’s CEO Go Beyond Rhetoric to Deliver Justice for Victims of Police Killings at Tanzanian Mine?

You can buy a gold coin embellished with a lotus flower to symbolize purity and spiritual enlightenment from the retail outlet of a trusted refinery. It might give you confidence that the gold was responsibly sourced.

But what if, behind this motif, you saw men shot by police at a gold mine, three of them fatally? Or a schoolgirl lying dead on a road, killed by a carelessly driven mine vehicle, as police open fire on a group of four women huddled around her body at the mine’s gate? You might recoil and see the coin in a different light.

It is difficult to know with certainty where the gold in the coin originates from, but you cannot rule out that it came from the North Mara gold mine in Tanzania where these brutal incidents occurred. The mine is owned by Barrick, one of the world’s largest gold mining companies, listed in Toronto and New York.

Human rights claims unreported

Last week, to coincide with Human Rights Day on December 10, Mark Bristow, the man in charge at Barrick, declared, “Wherever we operate, we seek to avoid causing or contributing to human rights violations and to facilitate remedial action.” But Bristow’s fine words on remedy, it appears, do not apply to those harmed by the assaults and killings at North Mara.

Reading Barrick’s latest Human Rights Report, you could be forgiven for believing that “old grievances” have been resolved and “damaged relationships” restored. “Nowhere,” Bristow affirms in his opening letter, “is this progress more evident than at North Mara.”

Ten survivors of the brutalities, and families of those killed, are suing Barrick subsidiaries in the British courts represented by law firm Hugh James. The case doesn’t appear in Barrick’s human rights reporting. Barrick, it seems, doesn’t let the facts about ongoing claims stand in the way of good public relations.

Deadly violence

For more than a decade, the Tanzanian police have been paid and equipped by the mine to guard the concession. Barrick denies that its UK-listed Acacia subsidiary was responsible for the actions of the police. According to Bristow, Barrick waived jurisdiction when the claims were filed in the UK, claiming he wanted to “make sure that these legacy issues are dealt with.”

Legal proceedings in foreign courts are lengthy, and the survivors know they face an uphill struggle against a powerful corporation, but they say they have no other alternative for justice. They remain resolute.

Victims and civil society groups say the company should have ended its relationship with the police years ago when it became clear that they were using deadly force.

A 2016 Tanzanian parliamentary inquiry into the relentless violence at the mine received reports of 65 killed and 270 injured. MiningWatch Canada and corporate watchdog RAID documented 22 killings and 69 injuries at or near the mine from 2014 to 2016 alone.