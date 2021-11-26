Death in Texas

Texas once again demonstrates that it can show the rest of the country the way and is now doing so at considerable expense to itself, by arguing a death penalty case in the United States Supreme Court.

The current case is not the first time Texas has taken steps to address death penalty practices that have caught national attention. In 2011 it addressed the question of the death penalty prospect’s cuisine.

It has long been a tradition in many states that in order to make the hours immediately preceding the execution of the death penalty more pleasant for its beneficiary, the beneficiary may select the last meal he or she will ever eat. Until 2011, the beneficiary of the death penalty in Texas could select whatever he or she wanted for a last meal. Since it was taking place in Texas, cost was no object. That changed in 2011, however, because of the egregious behavior of Lawrence Russell Brewer.

On January 24, 1992, the day on which Lawrence was to be executed, Mr.Brewer could, according to Texas tradition, order whatever he wanted for a last meal. He ordered steak, fried okra, a triple bacon cheeseburger, three fajitas, an omelet, pizza, half a loaf of bread, Blue Bell ice cream, peanut butter fudge and three root beers. As if such elaborate selections were not enough to offend those who think a last meal choice is inappropriate to offer those whose conduct got them to the threshold of the execution chamber, Mr. Brewer added insult to injury. He went to the execution chamber without having eaten one bite of the ordered meal. (It should be noted that the failure to eat the ordered meal was not the reason he was sent to the execution chamber as some recalling a mother’s infliction of punishment for the child who did not eat his/her dinner might have mistakenly thought.)

A state senator was so outraged by news of Mr. Brewer’s menu selections and refusal to eat that he sent a letter to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice demanding that the practice of offering the condemned a meal choice stop. That, as we now know, was not the end of Texas’s encounter with practices associated with the death penalty.