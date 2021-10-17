The Political Economy of Timber Theft

October 17, 2021
Notes From the Big Outside
by Jeffrey St. Clair
Stealing trees is as old as the King’s timber reserves. The sanctions for such sylvan thievery have always been harsh. In medieval England, it meant public torture and slow death. In the US, the levy was a kind of financial death penalty –triple damages plus serious jail time. A few years ago, two tree poachers […]
