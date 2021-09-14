Home
September 14, 2021
by
Josh Frank
September 14, 2021
Sarah Shenker
A Journey With the Last Survivor of an Amazon Massacre
Eoin Higgins
Tulsi Gabbard Uses 9/11 Anniversary to Spread Islamophobic Message of Hate
Patrick Cockburn
By Letting Saudi Arabia Off the Hook Over 9/11, the US Encouraged Violent Jihadism
Todd Miller
9/11’s Border Legacy: Razor Wire, “Smart” Surveillance, and Billions in Security Contracts
Steve Early
Amid Give-Back Demands: Workers Can Still Safeguard Pensions
Sam Carliner
Never Forget Victims of the Drone Program
Elliott MIller
In America, Where There’s Religious Smoke, There’s Usually A Capitalistic Fire
Bob Lord
How One Little-Known Loophole Fuels Toxic Dynastic Wealth
Clara Wilson
Who Pays for Eldercare in the US? Women and the Economy
Ralph Nader
Congress – Collectively Less Than An Inkblot
Charles Xu
The United States’ Recent Failures in War and Fighting Racism Should Serve as a Warning to Its Allies
Thom Hartmann
The “Advantage” War Against Medicare
George Wuerthner
Inside a Timber Sale Scam
Yves Engler
Canadian Imperialism in Africa
Ericka Taylor
The History of Wealth Extraction in the US: a New Online Educational Tool
Andrés Arauz
Why SDRs Belong to States, Not Central Banks
September 13, 2021
Michael Hudson
The Vocabulary of Neoliberal Diplomacy in Today’s New Cold War
John V. Walsh
Biden Exits Afghanistan, Heads in the Wrong Direction
Ramzy Baroud
Hashtag ‘Untie_Our_Hands’: How Many More Palestinians Must Die for Israel’s ‘Security’?
Jason Mueller
Neoliberal Order Breakdown and the US Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Jane Braxton Little
The Dixie Fire Disaster and Me
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Killing German Cars
Binoy Kampmark
Paul Wolfowitz: Deluded and At Liberty
Kathy Kelly
To Counter Terror, Abolish War
Manuel García, Jr.
Notes on Carbon Dioxide in Global Warming, Acidified Oceans, and Weathered Rocks
Sam Pizzigati
How to Tell Your Civilization is Corrupt
Robert Fantina
Power vs. Service
Kenn Orphan
9/11: a Personal Reflection After 20 Years
Paul Strutynski
What if Science Had Evolved like Religion?
Robert Koehler
Letting the Future out of its Cage
John Perry
United States Struggles to Pick a Side in Upcoming Honduran Elections
Weekend Edition
September 10, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Eve Ottenberg
Biden Was Right to Leave Afghanistan, But Sanctions are for Sore Losers
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
Strange Crusaders: Diary of the Afghan War
Vijay Prashad
Rwanda’s Military is the French Proxy on African Soil
Linn Washington Jr.
The Forgotten Black Heroes of 9/11: More Evidence of Discriminatory Denial
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Haitians Helping Haitians
Ron Jacobs
Nothing Good Came Out of It: 9/11 Twenty Years On
Paul Street
A 9/11 Reflection: Remember “Their” Crimes, Forget “Ours”
Martha Burk
A Chill Wind: Texas Unleashes Bounty Hunters on Women
John Feffer
Is the Imperial Game Up?
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
The Gritty Reality of Solar Power
Jonah Raskin
George Jackson: His Liberating Reading List and His Legacy
Sonali Kolhatkar
A Climate Disaster is Unfolding Before Our Eyes…And Politicians Still Refuse to Take Action
Dennis Bernstein
The Bloody US Withdrawal From Afghanistan and the Persecution of Julian Assange: an Interview With John Pilger
James C. Nelson
The Power of Privacy: the Future of Roe in Montana
