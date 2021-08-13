Home
August 13, 2021
Hasta la Raíz – Susana Baca.
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
August 13, 2021
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
A Day in the Death of British Justice
Daniel Beaumont
Back to School Blues: Covid and the Crisis of the American University
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t That America, Something to See, Baby
Peter Linebaugh
Philosophers of Capitalism: How Hume Civilized Money
Vijay Prashad
A Viable—and Perhaps the Only—Path to Lasting Peace in Afghanistan
Paul Street
Hey Joe, The Coup Rolls On
Brian Cloughley
Why Does Israel Have a Stockpile of Nuclear Weapons?
Laura Carlsen
The Exaggerated Death of Mexico’s Drug War
Eve Ottenberg
A Last-Minute Reprieve for the Homeless…for Now
Ramzy Baroud
The Murder of the ‘Menacing’ Water Technician: On the Shadow Wars in the West Bank
Ron Jacobs
The Myth of the Atomic Genie
Tony McKenna
The Demise of The X Factor
Dave Lindorff
Bomber Biden Sends B-52s in Tantrum over Taliban Advance
Chuck Collins
Global Billionaire Pandemic Wealth Surges to $5.5 Trillion
Ted Rall
Stop Listening to the Pro-War Idiots Who Got Afghanistan Wrong
Binoy Kampmark
Targeting the Medical Evidence: the US Challenge on Assange’s Health
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Biden Must Call Off the B-52s Bombing Afghan Cities
Peter Bolton
5 Ways Paid Hacks of the Cuban-American Exile Lobby Try to Mislead Us About Cuba
David Schultz
Governors Should be Held Criminally Responsible for Ignoring Covid-19
John V. Walsh
A Major Lesson of the Pandemic From the East
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
More than a Decade After the Volcker Rule Purported to Outlaw It, JPMorgan Chase Still Owns a Hedge Fund
Dean Baker
The NYT’s Big Deficit Numbers
Fred Gardner
The Only Way to End the Pandemic
Daniel O'Connell – Scott Peters
The Fight Against Industrial Agribusiness: Remembering Ernesto Galarza
Walter Glass
Brownlow’s Griffith: Cynicism in the Service of Spectacle
Andrew Moss
The Path to Citizenship is the Path to a More Democratic America
David Ranney
How to Defeat the New Era of Extractavism
Liz Theoharis
Generations of Struggle: Lessons on Defending Democracy
Daniel Warner
An Olympian Decision
Doug Bevington
Wildfires on a Warming Planet: Debunking the Myths
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
A Modest Proposal: How to Break Up Corporations and Redistribute Wealth in the United States
Victor Grossman
Berlin Wall and Kaiser Palace
Nick Licata
Trumpite Multi-Millionaires Push White Ethnic Nationalism, While Undermining Democracy
STEVE O’KEEFE
Beautiful Economics
Reynard Loki
New UN Climate Report Is ‘Code Red for Humanity,’ but Joining Forces and Using Indigenous Knowledge Could Avert Disaster
Yves Engler
Shaping Fate: Canada and Haiti
Saskia Hostetler Lippy
On Telling the Truth to Ourselves
Kim C. Domenico
Lighting a Bonfire of Liberal Vanity
Rivera Sun
A Gift for the Future
John Kendall Hawkins
2034: A Failure of Imagination
David Yearsley
Bach on Ice
Stephen Martin
The Perfect Panopticon Electromagnetic as Psychotronic
Ellen Taylor
Invitation to Interstellar Circus Lovers
August 12, 2021
Paul Street
Ghost Canaries in the Amerikaner Mine
Kenneth Surin
American Seismographies
