Forget a New Cold War, the US and China Need to Fight Against Inequality

Has the United States now entered a new Cold War, this time around with China?

“Rhetoric coming out of Washington, amplified by hawkish media commentary,” Andrew Bacevich of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft observed this past spring, “appears to take a Second Cold War as a given, something perhaps even to be welcomed.”

The 2020 U.S. presidential election, John Kemp at Reuters noted last month, saw “both major candidates determined to appear tough on China.” Kemp sees elites “in both countries” ready for an ever deeper row, amid “growing complaints” about everything from intellectual property theft and trade imbalances to espionage and territorial challenges.

U.S. diplomats, for their part, appear to be almost itching for more confrontation. Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan has declared that “the era of engagement with China has come to an unceremonious close,” and Antony Blinken, the current U.S. secretary of state, pointedly pontificated before his first meeting with China’s top diplomats that no one should consider that session the start of a “strategic dialogue.”

BBC diplomatic correspondent Jonathan Marcus, meanwhile, is advising us not to consider current China-U.S. relations a mere “Cold War mark II.” The superpower face-off now emerging, he predicts, could become “something far more dangerous.”

Can we avoid that danger? Sure, but only if instead of itching for a new Cold War, our two global superpowers start itching for greater economic equality — on both sides of the Pacific. Narrowing our great divides — between the rich and everyone else — will be the key to reducing our new Cold War tensions.

So suggests the work of Matthew Klein and Michael Pettis, the authors of Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace. The world typically sees disputes over trade, the pair note, as conflicts between countries with incompatible national interests. But such disputes, Klein and Pettis believe, much more commonly reflect “the unexpected result of domestic political choices” that “serve the interests of the rich at the expense of workers and ordinary retirees.”