The Civilian Climate Corps Could Be Transformative. Will Democrats Meet the Moment?

When you think of the New Deal, what comes to mind? For many Americans, the era has an enduring physical legacy in our parks, tree lines, and trails.

On Orcas Island, in Washington State, a Civilian Conservation Corps of hundreds of young men constructed Moran State Park’s idyllic trails, campgrounds, and watchtower. Ninety years later, recreationists still benefit from their labor as they hike towards sweeping views and splash in crystalline mountain lakes.

From 1933 to 1942, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) enlisted over 3 million men between 18 and 25, planted 3 billion trees, fortified over 700 parks, and forged countless trails. FDR touted the program’s multiple benefits: by participating in the “Nation’s fight against the Depression,” Corps members were creating “future national wealth” and “moral and spiritual value.”

Back then, policymakers were primarily motivated by concerns about sky-high unemployment among young men and the possibility of urban unrest. But they were also moved to action by the Dustbowl, a human-created environmental disaster that destroyed livestock and crops across the southern United States.

Today, we are once again facing severe and inter-connected economic and environmental crises. While streets flood and skies burn orange across the country, young people are confronting a labor market with few good jobs.

In the face of these challenges, climate advocates are pushing to revitalize the Civilian Conservation Corps as a Civilian Climate Corps for the 21stCentury.