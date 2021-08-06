Home
August 6, 2021
Paul Street
by
Josh Frank
Weekend Edition
August 06, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Jacques R. Pauwels
Mythmaking and the Atomic Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Paul Atwood
Finis to the Grand Fool’s Errand…or to All Of Us?
Henry Giroux
Blinded by the Light: Remembering Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the Age of Normalized Violence
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Welcome to the Pyrocene
Stephen F. Eisenman
A 10-Point Platform (and Anti-Platform) on Climate Change
Mark Ashwill
Dishonor by Association: A Red, White, and Blue Object Lesson
Anthony DiMaggio
Killer Disinformation: How Anti-Vaccine Propaganda Hijacked American Political Discourse
Eve Ottenberg
Pathologizing Dissent
Ron Jacobs
The Days of August, 1990
Vijay Prashad
As the U.S. Withdraws From Afghanistan, China Forges Ties With the Taliban
Caolán Magee
How the Alt-Right Have Used Online Conspiracy Theories to Create a False Class Consciousness and Take Down Democracy
Paul Street
Bootlicking Grifters, Trumpenelft Victims, and the Bourgeois-Democratic God That Failed
Robert Hunziker
Drought Flood Fire
John Laforge
Rejection of US Hiroshima Myths Long Overdue
Evan Jones
Industrial Agriculture and Brittany’s Algae Problem
Jean Wyllys – Julie Wark
Brazil, Amazon, World: Toxic Masculinity
Barbara G. Ellis
About Those RVs Parked in Your Neighborhood
Andrew Bacevich
Answering the Armies of the Cheated: No Questions About War, Please!
Roger Harris
The Progressive Death of Progressivism
Ramzy Baroud
The Politics of Cheering and Booing: On Palestine, Solidarity and the Tokyo Olympics
Thomas Kilkauer – Meg Young
Porn Workers as Labor Force
Raouf Halaby
Beirut Explosion: 368 Days Later
Kerron Ó Luain
Ireland’s Gaelic Athletic Association: a Vehicle for Social Solidarity or for Social Consensus?
David Yearsley
Shropshire in New York
Binoy Kampmark
Fighting Malta’s Rule of the Jungle: The Daphne Caruana Galizia Inquiry
David Rovics
Remembering the Battle of Blair Mountain
Tom Clifford
Is the Party Over in China?
B. Nimri Aziz
When Will They Lift the Blockade? Lessons From Cuba to Iraq and Back to Cuba
Hoang Bich Thuy – Nguyen Dinh Thang
New Discovery Gives World’s Most Endangered Turtle a Fighting Chance
Cesar Chelala
Death of a Brother
Joseph Gresser
Elka Schumann: Memories of a Friend
David Swanson
Hiroshima Is A Lie
STEVE O’KEEFE
Capitalism in America: You Are The Chicken
Judith Deutsch
Max Aji’s People’s Green New Deal
Shea Leibow
To Save the Planet, We Need to Demilitarize the Police
Nicky Reid
Cuba Reconsidered or: How to Break a Revolution in 60 Years
George Wuerthner
Selling Out Wildlife During a Drought
Phyllis Bennis
The Triumph and Tragedy of the Olympic Refugee Team
Gary Macfarlane – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Win Court Challenge to Massive Logging in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
Leonard C. Goodman
Obama Wants His Private Presidential Center on Public Land and the Mainstream Media is Looking the Other Way
Robert P. Alvarez
Rural Towns Deserve Better Than Prison Jobs
Mel Gurtov
Influence Peddling, a Threat to Both Democracy and a Humane Foreign Policy
Nino Pagliccia
The Canadian Government Acts Shamefully Ambivalent on Cuba, and Backs US Aggression on Venezuela
Ted Rall
9/11 Had Nothing to Do with Afghanistan
Michael Donnelly
“Love is Love:” a Review of Jackson Browne’s Latest Album
