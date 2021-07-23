July 23, 2021

The Schnacke Affidavit: U.S. Admission of Offensive Germ Warfare Capability During the Korean War

by Jeffrey Kaye

Affidavit by U.S. Attorney Robert H. Schnacke in case US v John W Powell, et al.
Screenshot from July 1954 Memorandum for the Record, from Secretary, Chemical Corps Technical Committee, concerning “Special Aircraft Equipment for BW Munitions”, which detailed early research on the issue, including a “letter Hq USAF to Hq WADC [Wright Air Development Center], dated March 1951, Subj: ‘(Secret Title) Temperature Control for Airborne BW Munitions’. (SECRET LETTER)”. Another reference in the memo was to “WADC Memorandum Report No. WCEG-R-555–1350, dated October 1951, Subj: ‘(Secret Title) A Preliminary Study of Temperature Requirements for the Protection of BW Munitions During Airborne Delivery to Target Areas.’” (SECRET REPORT) — PDF pgs. 47–48 at Link
View of the main entrance to Fort Detrick in 1956, west of current main gate on West 7th Street. (Source: Ch. 3, “Cutting Edge: The History of Ft. Detrick,” Public Domain)
In January 1951, the Chemical Corps Technical Committee approved the M33 biological cluster bomb as a standardized BW weapon with a “fill” of the pathogen brucella suis. — Picture in the Public Domain, via Wikipedia

From a Ft. Detrick in-house history, this blurry, “rare picture,” dated 5 October 1954, shows “many of the principals of the biological laboratories from World War II to early 1960’s. They represented the Chemical Corps Advisory Council.” Dr. John L. Schwab, “technical operations,” is middle row, far left. Dr. Henry I. Stubblefield is middle row, third from the right. Dr. Edwin Hill, a Ft. Detrick scientist who co-authored a secret report on the work of Unit 731 is in the back row, fourth from the right — Public Domain (see alternate version of this picture at this link, p. 55)
Screenshot of cover page of the June 1950 Stevenson Report

The Stevenson report considered the “military worth” of biological weapons, and opined, “Conclusive information” of such military worth “is not likely to be found short of their use in war.” Data on “their operational feasibility and effectiveness could be obtained if the BW agents, together with their munitions, were subjected to large-scale field tests.” But “adequate field testing facilities” were “not available.”

For an example of internal Chemical Corps references to the BW “crash” program in BW, see “Research and Development Division, Office of the Chief Chemical Officer, Historical Report, 15 October 1951 to 31 December 1951,” Part V, “Operations”, pp. 8–9:
“Recommendations of the Chemical Corps Advisory Council (7–8 September 1951) were approved for implementation with the following reservations and comments:
“a. That the recommendation concerning cold weather agents correctly expressed the concern of the Chief Chemical Officer.
“b. That the proposed Crash Program in the BW field applied specifically to the development of the data necessary for design of plants and did not embrace the munition field. The recommendation was deferred pending receipt of an Advisory Council estimate as to the cost and availability of funds for the recommended Crash Program.”
The discussion about who was responsible for what in the BW program was a focus of Miller’s USAF history of participation in the BW program during the 1944–1954, referenced in this article. It was issued in two parts and is not fully declassified even now.

Jeffrey Kaye is a psychologist (retired) and author of “Cover-up at Guantanamo“.

