July 13, 2021
Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
They Called Him Star Child
Hold Up The Mirror Of Human Trafficking And What Do You See?
The Assault on Critical Race Theory
Bend It Like Megan: Will World Cup Winners Also Become Equality’s Champs in LFG?
Straight to Bechtel
July 13, 2021
Manolo De Los Santos – Vijay Prashad
The United States Tries to Take Advantage of the Price Cubans are Paying for the Blockade and the Pandemic
Seth Donnelly
The Assassination of Jovenel Moise: What Next for Haiti?
Patrick Cockburn
The Forever War in Afghanistan is Far From Over
Martin Billheimer
Cassandra and Her Complex: NATO’s New Literary Project
Paul Street
Imagine a Nation Like This
Dean Baker
Coming to Grips With Inflation Fears
Jacob Hornberger
The Danger NATO Poses to Americans
Binoy Kampmark
Sydney Mockdown: The Delta Variant Strikes
Andrew Moss
Taking a Wrong Turn on Immigration Detention
Sarah Anderson, Brian Wakamo and Justin Campos
11 Charts on Taxing the Wealthy and Corporations
John Clamp
Refugees and the UK: Welcome to Blighty, Now Piss Off
Kevin Martin
Peace on the Korean Peninsula Needs to Be a Priority
George Wuerthner
Breach of Faith on the Bridger-Teton: Forest Service Expands Grazing on Abandoned Allotments in the Upper Green River
July 12, 2021
Jonah Raskin
Who Made the Sixties? The People or the Celebs?
Ben Rosenfeld
Don’t Laugh Off Trump’s Lawsuits Against Big Tech; the Supreme Court Door is Propped Open for Him
Robert Hunziker
A World of Total Illusion and Fantasy: Noam Chomsky on the Future of the Planet
Thomas Knapp
Hands Off Haiti!
Ralph Nader
Challenge Government’s Autocratic Incommunicados
Binoy Kampmark
Protecting Eden: Pornography and Age Verification Down Under
Thom Hartmann
Why America Can’t Have “Nice Things”
Bella DeVaan
In Gossip Girl’s Reboot, Wealthy Teens Grapple With Their Privilege. Is That Enough?
Dean Baker
Invented Inflation: A Big Part of the Real Inflation of the 1970s
Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Continue To Fight Bull Trout “Extinction” Plan
Richard Spotts
An Open Letter to Interior Secretary Haaland: Cliven Bundy’s Chronic Trespass Grazing Must End and How to Do It
Weekend Edition
July 09, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Matthew Hoh
Was it Just? America and Her Suicidal Combat Veterans
Ramzy Baroud
The People vs. Mahmoud Abbas: Are the Palestinian Authority’s Days Numbered?
José Carlos Llerena Robles – Vijay Prashad
There’s a Dirty Tricks Campaign Underway in Peru to Deny the Left’s Presidential Victory
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Flaming Patriots
Eve Ottenberg
Suing to End Autocracy
Paul Street
From Iowa Nice to Iowa Nazi: a Report from the Friendly Fascist Heartland
Robert Jacobs
Nuclear Stockholm Syndrome
Jo Woodman
In Modi’s India, Being a Tribal Woman is an Act of Resistance
STEVE O’KEEFE
Why Capitalism Sucks
Medea Benjamin
Carlos Lazo: The Cuban American Leading the Charge to Transform U.S.-Cuba Policy
Jake Johnston
Head of Haiti’s Palace Guard Subject of US Law Enforcement Investigation into Arms Trafficking
Mahboob A. Khawaja
America- Led NATO in Afghanistan: Crimes against Humanity Call for Accountability
Lee Camp
America’s Impressive History of Bioweapons Attacks Against Its Own People
Maria Paez Victor
The Eurocentrism Curse
David Yearsley
Tweet Every Voice: Assault on A Capitol Fourth
Fred Gardner
Malcolm Gladwell’s Beige Skin Privilege
Binoy Kampmark
Rotten at the Core: the US Appeal of the Assange Ruling
Debra Merskin, Carrie P. Freeman and Alicia Graef
Why We Should Change How We Talk About Nonhuman Animals
Kathy Kelly
Why Whistleblower Daniel Hale Deserves Gratitude, Not Prison
Sonali Kolhatkar
The Trump Charges Obscure a Bigger Story of How the Rich Legally Avoid Taxes
Stephen F. Eisenman
More Fables (Inspired by Aesop and William Bartram)
