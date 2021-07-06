Keep the Mask On

by

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses….They still need to protect themselves. Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission. People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene, the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.” —WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products Mariangela Simao

COVID-19 is still deadly. The fascist right has long been against, at least for others, if not for themselves, anything to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now liberals join hands with them to unite against COVID denial, openly embracing near conspiracy on the idea of coronavirus being essentially over.

For a long time mask shaming has been going around. If you wear a mask, you are seen as weak and feminine. But now mask shaming is being taken up not only by conservatives, but by liberals.

There are now two ways in which you can be shamed for not wearing a mask. The first is the old fashioned fascist way. The second is the way in which taking off the mask is now seen as a sign of cleanliness. It is the new way for the rich to distinguish themselves from the poor.

If you wear a mask now you are just as likely to be called a pussy as you likely to be called a redneck. But in reality, I’m just trying to follow the science.

Politics aside, most of the upper class looks much worse with the mask off. Sometimes hiding your face can be the nicest thing one can do.