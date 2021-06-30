Home
June 30, 2021
Dinosaur Jr. – Live on KEXP at Home
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
The Privatization of Medicare
Umberto D.: De Sica’s Refugees From Capitalism
Music is Our Special Friend—1971 With a Bullet
How Pro-Palestine Activists and Union Workers are Blocking Israeli Trade in Port Cities
Bad Data: Dancing Your Way To Digital Privacy
June 30, 2021
David Altheide
Gonzo Governance
Peter Bolton
Biden’s Infrastructure Deal Shows How ‘Bipartisanship’ is a DC Codeword for Continuation of the Center-Right Status quo
Howard Lisnoff
The Insanity of Militarism From McCain to Flynn and Biden
Ed Grystar
Liberals and Congress Retreat Rather Than Fight for National Single Payer Medicare for All
Marc Norton
Biden and Trump: No COVID-19 Safety Protocols for Workers
Bob Lord
Peter Thiel’s $5 Billion Roth IRA: Only the Size is News
Sam Pizzigati
An Inequality Even Conservative Justices Can’t Swallow
Richard C. Gross
Blocking Biden
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Can Civilization be Regenerated?
Ralph Nader
Leaves Must be Canceled. All Hands on the Congressional Deck.
Ken Bouley
The Myths of Point Reyes: Legality, History and Economy
June 29, 2021
Pierre Sprey
Holder, Barr, DOJ and FBI Outed in Slimy Plot Against Assange
Patrick Cockburn
Gunboat Diplomacy will not Revive Britain’s Fading Power, Whatever Boris Johnson Thinks
Jonah Raskin
Liberation and Reaction in the Big Apple
Binoy Kampmark
Adani Strikes Coal
John Feffer
Iran’s Hardliners are Back, Too
Andrew Bacevich
The Passing of the Present and the Decline of America
Sonali Kolhatkar
Does Socialism Have a PR Problem?
John Clamp
The World’s Displaced People: an Egregious Abdication of Responsibility
Dean Baker
Is Indonesia Really a Pandemic Basket Case?
Cal Winslow
Stopping the Logging of Redwoods on California’s North Coast: Mendocino County’s Jackson Demonstration State Forest
Ken Bouley
The Myths of Point Reyes
June 28, 2021
Robert Hunziker
Lethal Heat Hits the Planet
Glenn Sacks
Conservative Education Critics Need Not Worry: Our School Curriculum & Textbooks Pose No Threat to the Status Quo
Michael Welton
Sorrow, Shame and Rage: the Wretched Legacy of Canada’s Residential Schools
Ramzy Baroud
Words Alone will not End Anti-Muslim Terror in Canada
John G. Russell
Hue and Cry: Racial Erasure and the Unbearable “Tonnage” of Color
Manuel García, Jr.
Deadly Collapse of Illusions in Miami
Colin Todhunter
Toxic Corporations are Destroying the Planet’s Soil
Celina della Croce
How a U.S. Congressman Took on the U.S. Blockade Against Venezuela
Binoy Kampmark
The Insurgency Against Big Oil
James C. Nelson
Yes, It Can Happen Here
Brett Heinz
Turning Memes into Money in El Salvador
Thom Hartmann
Here comes Donald Trump’s Final Massacre
Laura Flanders
Buffalo’s Next Mayor is Putting Electeds on Notice
Lynne Mosier
Mike Gravel, the Maverick from Alaska
Weekend Edition
June 25, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Anthony DiMaggio
Orwellian Hellscape v. Neoliberal Caretakers: American Politics in the “Post-Trump” Era
T.J. Coles
Wikipedia and the Military-Intelligence Complex: How the Free Encyclopedia Feeds the National Security State from Which It Emerged
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Lost in Biden’s Triangle
Vijay Prashad
Civil War in Afghanistan Will Threaten Afghanistan, China and Pakistan
Paul Street
Nine Points of Difference: A Response to Noam Chomsky on American Fascism
Charles Pierson
Onward, Marxist Soldiers: Critical Race Theory Comes to the Pentagon
Richard Moser
How They Stole $50 Trillion. How We Take It Back
John S. Auerbach
What’s Going On: Personal and Racial Trauma in the Music of Marvin Gaye
Eve Ottenberg
Bombing Afghanistan After the Troops are Gone
