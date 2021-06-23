Home
June 23, 2021
Yanis Varoufakis: Capitalist Nations Bailed Out Banks While Skimping on Funds on Vaccines
by
Josh Frank
June 23, 2021
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson on a Roll, Downwards
Paul Street
No Comparison: Thoughtcrime Reflections on the Latest Imperial Smackdown of the Nation’s Best Congressperson
Nick Licata
Can Critical Race Theory Reframe American History Successfully?
Jonah Raskin
The Wretched of the Earth at 60
Richard C. Gross
Losing Democracy
Binoy Kampmark
Vaccine Failings: The European Commission and AstraZeneca
Nick Pemberton
The Police Can’t Be Reformed
Rajan Menon
Power, Wealth, and Justice in the Time of Covid-19
Howard Lisnoff
Crackdowns in Washington Square Park, Then and Now
David Swanson
Remember to Forget the Alamo
Dean Baker
Job Growth and Temporary Layoffs
John Kendall Hawkins
Pull: a Tryptich
June 22, 2021
Carmen Rodríguez
The Missing and the Dead in El Salvador
Patrick Cockburn
The Republican Party has Turned Fascist and is Now the Most Dangerous Threat in the World
Dave Lindorff
Time to Stop Modernizing America’s Nukes and to Start Negotiating Peace
Ralph Nader
It’s the Iron Collar of the Corporate State Until the People Collar the Congress
Phyllis Bennis
The Real Danger of Israel’s New Government
Binoy Kampmark
The Conviction and Sentencing of Witness K
Jeff Cohen
Liberal Media Propaganda Tells the World: America is First
John Feffer
Building the World Back Better
Sam Pizzigati
Can We Conquer Our Grand Dynastic Family Fortunes?
L. Ali Khan
The Law of Enlightenment
Peter Byrne
Congressperson’s Town Hall Disrupted by Angry Anti-Vaxxers
Cecil Brown
In Reply to Tim Cook’s “Speaking Up On Racism.”
Manuel García, Jr.
Planet Earth is Heating Up Faster
June 21, 2021
Richard D. Wolff
Why the Neoliberal Drive to Privatize Everything Is Running Out of Gas
Eduardo Gudynas
Necropolitics in the Amazon
Patrick Cockburn
The Rise and Fall of Netanyahu
Lekgantshi Console Tleane
Solidarity, Not Bourgeoisie Interests, Will Lead to Peace in Israel/Palestine
Binoy Kampmark
Wither Encryption: What Operation Trojan Shield Reveals
Richard Rhames
(Still) In the Land o’ Cotton
April M. Short
Climate Crises Can Lead to Improved Social Cooperation and Economy
Sonali Kolhatkar
Making Juneteenth a Holiday Was the Easy Part, Will Real Justice Follow?
Chuck Collins
How America’s 50 Largest Inherited-Wealth Dynasties Accelerate Inequality
Ahmad Soheil Ahmadi
Afghanistan: Negotiations in Confusion, Press Suppressed
June 18, 2021
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: False Summit
Timothy Messer-Kruse
Anti-Critical Race Theory and Neo-McCarthyism
Richard Moser
The 50 Trillion Dollar Question: What is Austerity?
Eve Ottenberg
Julian Assange Rots in Jail as U.S. Slaughters First Amendment
Peter Cole
Angela Davis, America’s Best-Known Black Radical, Joins the Country’s Most Radical Union
Paul Street
That Little Power Elite Moment is Already Over
Rob Urie
How the Federal Government Crushed Racist Organizing
Zarefah Baroud
Dear PETA, Israel’s Animal Rights Record is Anything but Praiseworthy
Pete Dolack
Is 20th Century Social Democracy Really the Best we Can Do?
Patrick Mazza
Conflict in the Hinterlands: the Fragmented Geography of the Cold Civil War
