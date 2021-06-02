The Looming Threat to Montana’s Rivers

Straddling the Continental Divide with its majestic snow-capped mountains, Montana has some of the cleanest and coldest water in the nation. Thanks to that incredible resource, we are also world famous for our wild trout while most other states have “put and take” hatchery-raised fisheries. Those same cold and clean mountain streams flow out to our valleys and plains, feeding lakes and reservoirs while providing our municipalities with an abundance of water requiring only minimal treatment prior to use.

Yet now Montana’s legacy of pure water — and the legendary diversity of fish and wildlife it sustains — is under attack thanks to a clueless, ideologically driven legislature and governor willing to ignore not only the lessons and agreements of the past, but the rapidly mounting challenges of climate change. By abandoning any pretense of balancing their misguided belief in infinite economic growth with impacts to Montana’s finite and ever-more-stressed environment and ecosystems, they may well destroy the state’s most valuable resources with their short-sighted policies.

Alarmingly, by mid-May the Ruby River was shut down to fishing due to low flows, there were large fish kills of whitefish and trout on the blue ribbon Madison River as releases from the useless Ennis Dam quickly raised downstream water temperatures, and the populations of brown trout in our major rivers and streams are seriously plunging. These are all blaring warning signs that anyone with concern for the future would heed.

But acknowledging reality doesn’t seem to be a strong point with either Gov. Greg Gianforte or his Republican legislative cadre. They already lowered our water quality standards for nutrients and now Gianforte opposes releasing more water from Fort Peck Dam in the spring to keep the pallid sturgeon from going extinct. These fish have been in Montana’s river systems for tens of millions of years, a fact that appears to hold no weight with a governor who seems to believe the earth is 6,000 years old and humans co-existed with dinosaurs.