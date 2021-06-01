California Farmworkers and Florida Beachgoers, Unite!

by

Who Has Access to Private Property? Ask the Writers of the Constitution

Forty-six years ago, in 1975, California gave union organizers limited access to farms in order to talk to workers: not during work hours and not every day. For the farm owners, the law has been a boon: before it was passed, California’s farms experienced bitter labor struggles. No more. And, despite the law, wages remained low: In 2016 the average annual income of a California farm worker was a mere $16,100. So why have farm owners asked the Supreme Court to declare the law unconstitutional? Several of the conservative justices have asked this very question. Justice Roberts pointed out that the law enhances labor peace. Justice Barrett thought that if there was any cost to farm owners from the law it could not be more than $50. So why sue? The answer came at the last minute of the oral arguments. The farm owners were represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an organization dedicated to strengthening private property rights. What the Foundation wants, its lawyer said, is not a narrow decision that applies only to farms but a broad decision that makes any access to any type of private property unconstitutional.

Battles about public access to private land are a constant. The Pacific Legal Foundation may have chosen this case because it believed that it would be easier to win a broad decision when the losing party would be a narrow one. Floridians may not think they have much in common with California farm workers, but the decision in this case, Cedar Nursey v. Hassid, will decide their battle for or against HB 631.

Private beaches consume 64% of the shoreline of Walton County. Until 2018, beach goers could sit on the dry sand in these private beaches because of a county law that declared this a customary use. But in 2018 Governor Rick Scott signed HB 631, and that law nullified the county law and decreed that to continue the access, Walton county would have to go to court and win a ruling that beach use was customary in each of the 1,194 private properties on the shore.

Justice Alito may have had this fight in mind when he asked the Attorney General of California to agree that a city cannot permit beachgoers to walk through private property to reach the beach. The Attorney General agreed that the government could not give the public permission to access just one property that it singles out, and the matter was dropped. But the issue the Attorney General alluded to is not whether the government can grant public access to one particular property, but whether it has a right to change the bundle of rights of groups of owners, such as the owners of agricultural land or of beach fronts. What did the writers of the Constitution think about this issue?

The Constitution was drafted by James Madison who sought comments on his draft from the political luminaries of the time. One of these was Thomas Jefferson, the author of the Declaration of Independence. It is, of course, impossible to know what Jefferson would have said about the California and Florida public access laws, but from his comments to Madison, it is possible to infer.

In 1785 Jefferson wrote to Madison, “The earth is given as a common stock for man to labor and live on. If, for the encouragement of industry, we allow it to be appropriated, we must take care that other employment be provided to those excluded from the appropriation.” What motivated Jefferson to write this was a trip he had taken as the US ambassador to France to the hunting grounds of the King of France (this was four years before the French Revolution). On his way, he encountered a farm worker who told him that she and her children were often hungry because she could only find temporary employment. Jefferson thought it inequitable that a few wealthy individuals could keep large tracts of land out of cultivation for hunting, while many workers could not feed their families because they did not have access to that land. His solution? Distributing land to the poor: “… it is not too soon to provide by every possible means that as few as possible shall be without a little portion of land.”

This chance meeting was probably not the only event that shaped Jefferson’s views. His ideas were very much the ideas of the time. Nine years earlier, in 1776, Adam Smith published The Wealth of Nations, and Jefferson was among the many people who made the book a bestseller. Smith tells his readers, “As soon as the land of any country has all become private property, the landlords, like all other men, love to reap where they never sowed, and demand a rent even for its natural produce.”

An originalist interpretation of the constitution must, therefore, start from the acknowledgement that the earth is “given as a common stock,” and that laws are constitutional when they operationalize this common ownership without destroying efficiency. California’s union-access-to-farms-law is thus perfectly consistent with the constitution. It does not interfere with production, but it probably increases somewhat the share that farm workers get out of the fruit of the earth. Walton county’s is constitutional for the same reason. The shore was given in common to all. Excluding beachgoers from it decreases the joy that the shore produces and is, therefore, inefficient. It is, therefore, HB631 that violates the constitution.

Private property owners want the Supreme Court to sanctify absolutist property rights in their land and to prevent any attenuation of these rights. But as Thomas Jefferson noted, absolutist property rights in land are a violation of the first principle that the land belongs to all. To be Constitutional, property rights in land must be limited, and room must be made also for “well-tailored” rights for all who depend on the land, farmworkers, and beachgoers alike.