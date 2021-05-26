Home
May 26, 2021
Memories of Glen Canyon
by
Josh Frank
May 26, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Loosening the Tie to Israel
Kenneth Surin
Covid in India and the Indian Variant in the UK
Jonathan Cook
Groups That Aid Israel’s War Crimes Can’t Deny All Responsibility for Those Crimes
Martha Rosenberg
Pandemic Pounds Have Added To U.S. Obesity––So Has Size Inflation
Jeffrey St. Clair
Reading the World With Charles Larson
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
The Nazi Past of US Geopolitics
Binoy Kampmark
Liz Cheney, Dick Cheney and the Rule of Law
Steve Early
Fifty Years Later: The Forgotten Story of Dissenting POWs
Victor Grossman
Anger and Dismay
Andrea Mazzarino
Pandemic of Sexual Assault in the Military?
Mel Gurtov
After the Ceasefire: Peace or War?
David Swanson
What The New Acceptability of the Lab Leak Origin Tells Us About Media Outlets
George Wuerthner
Logging is Not the Cure: More Misguided Wildfire Legislation in Congress
CounterPunch News Service
Prominent Grassroots Palestinian Activist Met With Blinken in Ramallah; Called For Ending Arms Sales To Israel
May 25, 2021
Melvin Goodman
Intelligence and Ideology: the Exaggeration of the Threat
Patrick Cockburn
The Gaza Conflict Has Shown That the Trump-Netanyahu Policy has Utterly Failed
Roger Harris
US Trying to Extradite Venezuelan Diplomat for the ‘Crime’ of Securing Food for the Hungry: The Case of Alex Saab v. The Empire
Ralph Nader
Biden: End Your Co-Belligerent Backing of Israeli War Crimes
Paul Ryder
The Pentagon Papers at 50: What’s Left Out is Crucial
Thomas Knapp
The US and EU vs. Belarus: Pot, Kettle, Black
Lee Hall
National Beef Burger Day Is a Shame
Binoy Kampmark
Burned by the Diana Cult: the Fall of Martin Bashir
David Rosen
What’s Happening to the Telecom Trust?
Nick Licata
Democrats Want to End the Filibuster, But They Use It More Than the GOP
John Feffer
Netanyahu Soldiers On
Felice Pace
Who is Suffering From Lack of Klamath Water? Examining Federal Irrigator Claims
George Wuerthner
Nuance in Wildfire Policy is Badly Needed
Sarah Anderson
Poor People’s Campaign and House Progressives Call for a ‘Third Reconstruction’
May 24, 2021
David Price
Anthropologist Laura Nader on the Lost Art of the Letter
Louisa Willcox
Playing Russian Roulette with Grizzly Matron 399 and the Bears of Yellowstone
Patrick Cockburn
Biden’s Timid Gaza Intervention Won’t Count for Much But US Reaction Against Israel has Changed Significantly
John Whitbeck
A Biden Speech to Transform the Middle East
Phyllis Bennis
So What Exactly is Biden’s Israel Policy?
Sonali Kolhatkar
It’s Past Time to End U.S. Funding of Israeli Violence
Alessandra Korap Munduruku, Darryl Knudsen and Irikefe V. Dafe
Rivers are Key to Restoring the World’s Biodiversity
John Perry
NPR Should Ask Where Nicaraguan Non-Profits’ Money Comes From
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus Travels and Cruising with Viking
Mel Gurtov - Larry Kirsch
To Sanction Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Add Them to the State Department’s List
Richard Rhames
Ruralist’s Lament: It’s Alive!
John Clamp
Killing the Messengers
Chuck Collins
Family Offices: Trillion Dollar Pools of Unregulated Capital You Haven’t Heard About
John Kendall Hawkins
Dylan at 80: A Sonnet of Appreciation
Weekend Edition
May 21, 2021
Friday - Sunday
Sara Roy
A Letter to Biden on Gaza
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Once Upon a Time in Palestine
Mark Ashwill
Of Class Rings, Bone Fragments and Fish Ponds: the Interminable Search for US MIAs in Vietnam
