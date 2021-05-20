Home
May 20, 2021
by
Josh Frank
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Inside India’s Vaccine Divide
War and More War
America, China, and the Climate Dinosaur
Chasing Ghosts, The Life and Art of Bill Traylor
A History of the CIA in Congo
May 20, 2021
Justin Podur
Is Colombia’s Military Displacing Peasants to Protect the Environment or Sell Off Natural Resources?
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Big Pharma’s Arguments Against Patent Waivers Don’t Add Up
Thomas Klikauer – Norman Simms
Anti-Global Warming PR
David Rovics
The Third Intifada: a Backgrounder
Andrew Bacevich
Biden the Bold vs. Joe the Timid
Phyllis Bennis
Qui Bono? Understanding Israel’s Latest Assault on Gaza
Sam Pizzigati
Can We Get a Vaccine for the Greed Pandemic?
George Wuerthner
Saving the Spotted Frog From Grazing Livestock: a Good Beginning in Oregon
Laura Flanders
United Action to Keep Workers Down
Elliot Sperber
Maya Lin’s Insufficiently Haunting Ghost Forest
CounterPunch News Service
Conservation Organizations Call for Urgent Action to Protect Grizzly Bears
May 19, 2021
Ramzy Baroud
Unity at Last: The Palestinian People Have Risen
Andrew Cockburn – Leslie Cockburn
The Best Thing Jimmy Carter Ever Did
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
How the United States Helps To Kill Palestinians
Ted Rall
Israel Chooses War Over Peace
Ron Jacobs
Cops in Baltimore, the Hard Town by the Sea
Binoy Kampmark
The Gilt Comes Off: Singapore Goes Into Lockdown
Jonathan Cook
We Can Defeat the Corporate Media’s War to Snuff out Independent Journalism
B. R. Gowani
US Cruelty on Full Display as Israel Terrorizes Palestinians
Jenny Stendahl - Erik Bonk Rasmus Hästbacka
A Syndicalist Strategy for the Swedish Labour Market
Gregory Harms
An Open Letter to Gal Gadot
David Swanson
Chile and Colombia to Move Money Out of Militaries
Sarah McMillan
“Management’ of Wolves in Idaho and Montana Harkens Back to Extermination Era
Dan Bacher
Catastrophic Juvenile Fish Kill Unfolds on the Klamath River
Thomas Knapp
Rumors of Cryptocurrency’s Death Are Still Greatly Exaggerated
CounterPunch News Service
Open Letter From New Leftists to AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka: End Attacks on Vermont Labor
May 18, 2021
Melvin Goodman
The Middle East: America’s Briar Patch
Patrick Cockburn
Israel is Making the Same Errors as Britain did Over Northern Ireland 50 Years Ago
Dr Yasser Abu Jamei
Life Lacking a Sense of Safety
Dean Baker
Hot Tip for the NYT on Vaccines: There are These Two Countries Called Russia and China
David Swanson
For Okinawa, Rahm Would Be a Knee on the Neck
Dave Lindorff
A Maskless US Heads Down a Dark Road as the Covid Pandemic Rages On
Mel Gurtov
Getting Back to Basics in Policy on Israel
Michael Carrigan - Peter Bergel
Are We Getting the National Security We Are Paying For?
Richard C. Gross
Time for A Two-State Solution
Todd Miller
Demilitarizing the Border
Jonah Raskin
Edward Said’s Palestine, Revisited
Elliot Sperber
Elements of Justice
May 17, 2021
Dr Yasser Abu Jamei
This Must End
Lucy Schiller
In Search of a Place to Cry: The Gray Panthers COVID Memorial
Lawrence Davidson
Apartheid Israel Confirmed
Ralph Nader
NPR at 50: Straying From Its Civic Mission?
Patrick Cockburn
Biden Can’t Avoid the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Romana Rubeo – Ramzy Baroud
‘Anti-Zionist Naples’: Award-Winning Italian Artist Speaks about Palestine and Why He Quit Photojournalism
Prabir Purkayastha
How Bill Gates Set the Stage for Modi’s Disastrous Response to COVID-19 in India